'Why Doesn’T Cong Demand K'taka CM's Resignation': Mohan Yadav Reacts To Row Over Vijay Shah's Remarks

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) After a prolonged silence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has eventually addressed the controversy that has ignited the state's political landscape. Responding to the Congress' demand for Minister Vijay Shah's resignation, he countered by stating that the Congress itself is entangled in legal troubles, with cases pending against several of its leaders.

"How can they demand resignations from others when they have failed to uphold accountability within their own ranks?" he remarked, questioning why the Congress had not sought the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda separately confirmed that the issue is under serious discussion at the highest levels of party leadership.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Minister Vijay Shah has been absent from public view since Wednesday afternoon, following continuous protests by Congress members demanding his removal from office.

His disappearance also comes in the wake of the High Court's strong criticism of the police's handling of the FIR, which lacked proper legal drafting.

In Bhopal, police intervened to prevent a group of Congress women activists from demonstrating outside Minister Shah's residence. Holding posters of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, they chanted slogans demanding action.

Anticipating tensions, security forces deployed a significant number of personnel in Shyamala Hills to secure the minister's residence.

Additionally, Congress workers staged protests at police stations in Sagar and Morena, pressing authorities to file FIRs against Shah. Congress legislators are scheduled to meet Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday to formally request the minister's immediate dismissal.

Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, has declared that party MLAs will urge the Governor to act swiftly in removing Shah from his ministerial position.

In Indore, in an attempt to distance itself from the growing controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers discreetly obscured a banner featuring Minister Vijay Shah at an event hosted by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Earlier in the day, Shah approached the Supreme Court seeking interim relief, but his plea was declined.

Subsequently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a scathing four-page order criticising the state police for its poorly drafted FIR against the minister.

During Thursday's hearing, a division bench comprising Justice Atul Shridharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla lambasted the state police, describing the FIR as a mere formality.

The court emphasised that several crucial legal provisions had been omitted despite explicit directives issued the previous day.

Given the glaring shortcomings in the FIR, the judiciary found it necessary to oversee the investigation to safeguard its integrity from external influence or political pressure.

The controversy stems from Shah's incendiary remarks during a program in Raikunda, Mhow (Ambedkarnagar), where he allegedly implied that the Prime Minister had appointed a "sister" of those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Although Colonel Qureshi's name was not directly mentioned, the reference was unmistakable, fuelling outrage in political circles. With the political climate already at a boiling point, the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, expressing grave“dissatisfaction” with the FIR registered at Manpur Police Station in Indore (rural) on Wednesday.