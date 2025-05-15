Northview Residential REIT Announces Results Of Voting For Trustees At Annual Meeting Of Unitholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the“ REIT ”) (TSX: NRR.UN) today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 14, 2025 (the“ Meeting ”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 26, 2025 was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were as follows:

Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Todd Cook 25,040,079 99.518% 121,279 0.482% Daniel Drimmer 24,494,080 97.348% 667,278 2.652% Rob Kumer 25,037,861 99.509% 123,497 0.491% Harry Rosenbaum 25,035,141 99.498% 126,217 0.502% Kelly Smith 25,033,684 99.493% 127,674 0.507% Lawrence Wilder 24,841,504 98.729% 319,854 1.271%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the REIT's report of voting results, which is available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The REIT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

