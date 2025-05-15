Northview Residential REIT Announces Results Of Voting For Trustees At Annual Meeting Of Unitholders
|Nominee
|# of Votes For
|% of Votes For
|# of Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Todd Cook
|25,040,079
|99.518%
|121,279
|0.482%
|Daniel Drimmer
|24,494,080
|97.348%
|667,278
|2.652%
|Rob Kumer
|25,037,861
|99.509%
|123,497
|0.491%
|Harry Rosenbaum
|25,035,141
|99.498%
|126,217
|0.502%
|Kelly Smith
|25,033,684
|99.493%
|127,674
|0.507%
|Lawrence Wilder
|24,841,504
|98.729%
|319,854
|1.271%
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the REIT's report of voting results, which is available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at .
ABOUT NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT
The REIT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.
To learn more about the REIT, visit or contact:
Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: ...
Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: ...
