Coming Soon: Raleigh-Durham Area Central Bark Location To Open Summer Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, Raleigh-Durham is in need of more top-quality dog care offerings, and that's why Central Bark will be such a welcome addition to this thriving community," said Bob Crawford, CEO for Central Bark. "We know that young, bustling cities are full of professionals and dedicated pet parents who are looking for these services, and we couldn't be more excited to offer them in the Raleigh-Durham area."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.

"This new facility will be a welcome addition to our rapidly growing Central Bark franchise family in North Carolina," said Crawford. "We are changing the dog care landscape across the country, one new Central Bark at a time. Our approach to enrichment programming, including Puppy Hours, rest periods and low dog-to-enrichment specialist ratio, are differentiators for a reason and that is resonating with new franchisees and our customers alike. We're looking forward to introducing the Raleigh-Durham community to our approach with our newest location."

For more information on Central Bark, visit . Franchising opportunities can be found at .

Media assets can be found: HERE

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising or call 866-799-2275.

Media Contact:

Angela Miller

[email protected]

319.331.5090

SOURCE Central Bark