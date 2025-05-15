[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 46.65 Billion By 2034 At A 7.72% CAGR: Business Research Industry (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Business Research Industry, the demand analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 22.47 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 46.65 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.72% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ACG, Amcor, Aptar, Borealis, Caprihans, Carcano, Constantia, Dow, Honeywell, Huhtamaki, Renolit, Rohrer, Romaco, Sonoco, Sudpack, Syensqo, Tekni-Plex, Tjoapack, VinylPlus, WestRock, Winpak, and others. Austin, TX, USA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Research Industry has published a new research report titled “Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastic, Aluminum foil, Paper), By Technology (Cold forming, Thermoforming, Heat seal), By End Use (Tablets & capsules, Medical devices, Injectables), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=9918b7d5-f114-4086-8d6a-20bbcf3933db&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="357" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9918b7d5-f114-4086-8d6a-20bbcf3933db/global-pharmaceutical-blister-packaging-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="714" />

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Overview The market for pharmaceutical blister packs is expanding rapidly as the demand increases for secure, compliant, and sustainable packaging of drugs. ACG, Amcor, Aptar, Borealis, and Caprihans are at the forefront with recyclable materials, intelligent features, and automation. Blister packs provide unit-dose precision, tamper safety, and a longer shelf life, which are perfect for patient safety. The pressure from regulators in Europe is driving toward environment-friendly materials. Asia-Pacific is experiencing growth due to growing generic drug production and aging populations. Smart blister solutions featuring tracking ability are also gaining traction. International supply chains are adopting innovative blister formats for efficiency and safety. This market shows a strong shift toward tech-enabled, sustainable pharma packaging. Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Growth Factors and Dynamics Increased Demand for Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDFs) : Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDFs) like capsules and tablets are the most common pharmaceutical products owing to their convenience, stability, and affordability. Blister packaging is especially ideal for OSDFs, providing unit-dose packaging that maximizes patient compliance and maintains product integrity. The growing global prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population have further boosted demand for OSDFs, necessitating effective blister packaging solutions. For example, in October 2023, the blister packaging market is growing at a rapid rate due to increased consumer demand for convenience, portability, and product safety in industries like pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, electronics, and food. The biggest user is the pharmaceutical industry, spurred by demand for product integrity and tamper-evident. Sustainability, customization, child-resistant packaging, and advanced print technologies are powering the market. Firms are adopting green materials and innovative alternatives to meet legislative requirements and consumer demand for convenient blister packaging solutions that serve both defense and branding purposes. Higher Incidence of Chronic Diseases : With the higher incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer worldwide, oral medicines have been in enormous demand. Blister packaging leads this development by providing a safe and secure method of packaging such medicines. It keeps drugs away from environmental factors like light and humidity, maintains appropriate dosage through unit-dose packaging, and helps in patient compliance through easy-to-read and handy presentations. This type of packaging is particularly helpful for long-term therapy, ensuring safety and convenience for patients with chronic illnesses. Aging Global Population : The aged global population is one of the major drivers in the pharmaceutical blister packaging market due to the tendency among older populations to require consuming more than a single drug as a way to address multiple ailments. Blister packaging offers such an organized, user-friendly product for this cohort with clearly labelled medication that is separately packaged to improve convenience. The unit-dose packaging prevents dosing errors, which is particularly important in elderly patients who may have trouble with complex medication regimens. The packaging also enhances medication compliance by facilitating easy taking of the correct amounts at the correct times.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 23.90 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 46.65 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 22.47 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.72% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Material, Technology, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.





Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Pharmaceutical blister packaging is resistant to outside forces such as water, oxygen, and light, which therefore ensures the integrity and shelf life of drugs. It offers precise unit dosing, reduces medication errors, and enhances compliance in patients. Blister packages are also cost-effective, can be simply adapted for drug form, and are suitable for high-speed automated production therefore, they are a first preference for pharmaceutical companies.

Weaknesses: Although they have their benefits, blister packaging systems may not be as appropriate for some bulky or liquid drug products. The application of non-recyclable materials such as PVC and aluminum laminates is environmentally unfriendly, which can hamper sustainability. High initial investment in thermoforming machinery and strict regulatory requirements may also be burdensome for small pharmaceutical firms.

Opportunities: The industry possesses strong growth opportunities due to increasing demand for intelligent and sustainable packaging. Trends like RFID-compatible blisters, recyclable PET solutions, and senior-friendly yet child-resistant packaging are lucrative opportunities. Creating pharmaceutical markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and increased healthcare awareness contribute to the growing demand for blister packs.

Threats: Raw material costs are subject to variability and supply interruptions, particularly during pandemics or geopolitical tensions. Additionally, increased regulation on packaging waste and the need to adopt environmentally friendly practices will lead to costly reformulation. Competing formats, such as pouches and bottles, are also under pressure.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market forward?

What are the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Regional Perspective

Different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA can divide the pharmaceutical blister packaging market. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The North American pharmaceutical blister pack industry is characterized by stringent regulatory requirements and greater focus on patient safety. The growing demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant packs has led companies to develop innovative solutions that provide exact dosing, prevent contamination, and improve medication compliance. Pharmaceutical companies are also adopting eco-friendly materials for compliance with environmental regulations. These trends collectively are driving packaging innovations to guarantee safety as well as sustainability in the marketplace.

Europe: The European market for pharmaceutical blister packaging is increasing due to increased demand for green and sustainable packaging solutions. Pressure from consumers and regulation is driving companies to utilize recyclable packaging materials and new packaging structures. For instance, in February 2024, ViiV Healthcare introduced a new blister pack format for Dovato in the US, designed to provide greater discretion and convenience to people with HIV. The monthly 30-count blister pack includes five perforated, credit card-style sheets, allowing for easier tracking of doses and discreet transport. Developed in reaction to consumer input over stigma and convenience, the new pack format supports the bottle and will be introduced to specific European markets throughout 2024.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific is experiencing increased growth in pharmaceutical blister packaging because of increasing health awareness and the necessity for safe drug delivery. Partnerships and innovations are the future to respond to the diverse needs of the continent. For instance, Aptar CSP Technologies and Porton Pharmatech formed a strategic partnership in August 2023 to offer innovative active packaging solutions to enhance the stability, shelf life, and security of medicines. With the combined strength of Aptar's innovative material science expertise and Porton's pharmaceutical development capabilities, the joint venture aims to introduce innovative, protective packaging that safeguards drugs from moisture, oxygen, and ambient conditions-meeting the evolving needs of the Chinese and global pharmaceutical market.

LAMEA: The LAMEA pharmaceutical blister packing market is growing with increasing healthcare spending and the requirement for cost-effective and efficient packaging. In Brazil and Mexico, companies are using new packaging technologies and environmentally friendly packages to improve packaging. In the Middle East and African countries, nations like Saudi Arabia are looking for better packaging regulations to achieve medicine safety standards. Producers are also increasing manufacturing and counting on automated lines to create blister packaging faster and more affordably. The innovations are helping the region to meet the growing demand for high-quality health packs.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=c83e4dba-e6a7-4449-8a3f-973d094d9578&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="357" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c83e4dba-e6a7-4449-8a3f-973d094d9578/global-pharmaceutical-blister-packaging-market-2025-2034-by-technology-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market 2025 – 2034 (By Technology).png" width="714" />

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market :



ACG

Amcor

Aptar

Borealis

Caprihans

Carcano

Constantia

Dow

Honeywell

Huhtamaki

Renolit

Rohrer

Romaco

Sonoco

Sudpack

Syensqo

Tekni-Plex

Tjoapack

VinylPlus

WestRock

Winpak Others

The following segmentation applies to the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market :

By Material



Plastic

Aluminum foil Paper

By Technology



Cold forming

Thermoforming Heat seal

By End Use



Tablets & capsules

Medical devices Injectables

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

