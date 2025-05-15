Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd. To Attend Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified infrastructure and technology company focused on agriculture, energy, and digital innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in, taking placeat thein Las Vegas.

Bitcoin 2025 is the world's largest gathering of Bitcoin professionals, innovators, and institutional stakeholders. AgriForce will be engaging with investors, energy experts, miners, and infrastructure leaders throughout the three-day event to showcase its approach to vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and its broader infrastructure strategy focused on operational sovereignty and sustainable growth .

“AgriForce is strategically positioned to help shape the next phase of energy-efficient digital infrastructure,” said Jolie Kahn , CEO.“Our participation at Bitcoin 2025 underlines our commitment to operational innovation, decentralized computing, and real-world applications of sustainable mining.”

“We see Bitcoin 2025 as a critical venue to demonstrate how AgriForce's asset-backed approach is built for scalability and resilience,” added Chris Polimeni, CFO .“Our efforts to combine sound infrastructure investment with long-term energy optimization are precisely what institutional players are looking for today.”

AgriForce's presence at Bitcoin 2025 will include:



Participation in networking sessions with energy and finance stakeholders



Private meetings with institutional investors, miners, and infrastructure partners



On-site updates about the Company's expansion and operations in Ohio and Alberta



A strategic overview of the Company's digital infrastructure roadmap

Investor briefings and distribution of an executive overview during the event



About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company is focused on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation across its portfolio, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.

Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:

X: @agriforceg

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For more information, visit

Investor Relations : 1-561-717-1742