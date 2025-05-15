Las Vegas Heist Comedy Action! Action! Expands To Arizona And Alaska After Explosive World Premiere

Action Action Premiere at Circa Stadium Swim. Photo Credit: Black Raven Films

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following a high-energy, sold-out premiere at Circa Resort & Casino's Stadium Swim, the Las Vegas-made action-comedy Action! Action! will expand its theatrical footprint this May with exclusive screenings in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, and Fairbanks, Alaska.

Presented by Black Raven Films, Action! Action! made its world premiere April 25 under the stars on Circa's 143-foot outdoor screen, drawing nearly 1,000 attendees. The event fused the glamour of a Hollywood red carpet with the electric atmosphere of a Las Vegas pool party.

Chuck Muth of Nevada News & Views praised the film's authenticity, writing, "Action! Action!” plunges you headfirst into the pulsing heart of REAL Vegas-the gritty, electric, neon-drenched downtown that locals recognize and most tourists never see," and called the film“an absolute blast from start to finish.”

Directed, produced and starring Las Vegas local Adam Kilbourn, alongside co-director Danny Shepherd, Action! Action! Is a high-octane heist film that celebrates the neon-soaked spirit of downtown Las Vegas. The story follows a team of quirky misfits on a mission to steal a priceless Al Capone painting from The Mob Museum-–resulting in explosive stunts, comedic chaos and high-speed chases across Fremont Street, Plaza Hotel, World Market Center and other city landmarks.

Regional Screenings Announced

Scottsdale, Arizona

May 16 - 22

Harkins Theatres 101

7000 East Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054

Two screenings daily: Matinee and Prime Time

Harkins Ticket link

Las Vegas, NV

May 16 - 18

Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Brenden Theatres Ticket link

Fairbanks, Alaska

May 19

Regal Goldstream Theater

1855 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Fairbanks Ticket link

A special one-night screening is scheduled for form May 19th in Fairbanks, Alaska at the Regal Goldstream Theater. Adam Kilbourn will be attending this special screening in the theater he grew up watching movies in.

Action! Action! cast highlights include Shana Dahan (Storage Wars, Thrifters Anonymous), Mari Takahashi (Survivor, Smosh), Lundon Boyd (Dealer and Liars, Fires and Bears), David Valenzuela (Margaret the Brave), stage veterans Marcus Weiss (Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group) and London Mace (The Second City), alongside Hollywood pros David Barker and Andrew Comrie-Picard. Barker, a local pyrotechnician whose credits span Marvel, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Michael Bay productions, delivered the film's explosive effects, while Comrie-Picard, known for Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, orchestrated the thrilling car chases.

Fight directors Aaron and Ezechiel Ortega, along with the Arhat Orphan Brotherhood Stunt Team, unleashed dynamic kung fu sequences that give the fast-paced heist a razor-sharp physical edge. The brothers also take the spotlight, delivering on-screen performances as forceful and precise as their choreography.

“Action! Action!” marks the final screen performance of the late Clarence Gilyard, the beloved actor and longtime UNLV film professor known for his iconic roles in Die Hard, Top Gun, and Walker, Texas Ranger. His presence in the film brings a poignant layer of legacy, community, and heartfelt tribute to Las Vegas's creative spirit.

Kilbourn said during the premiere's red carpet event.“Everything we needed was here - the locations, the talent, the passion.”

Co-director Danny Shepherd, known for his work on numerous action-packed indie projects, shared his excitement about the film's reception:“Las Vegas gave us an incredible canvas to work with. This city breathes life into every frame of Action! Action!

After its regional run, Action! Action! will head to Los Angeles before premiering on major streaming platforms later this year.

About Black Raven Films and Ismahawk

Black Raven Films and Ismahawk, two powerhouse production companies founded by Las Vegas-based UNLV alumni, have joined forces to bring this electrifying vision to the screen. With an impressive lineup of Hollywood stunt coordinators, pyrotechnics experts, and local talent,“Action! Action!” cements itself as a landmark moment for filmmaking in Las Vegas. Visit w for more information.

Action! Action! Official Trailer

