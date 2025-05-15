Author Christian Howard Points Out That Jesus Described Us With Quantum Physics

Jesus

He shows this in something Jesus said that is physically impossible

- Christian HowardNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When asked what he means, he replied -“Jesus said 'I am in ye, ye are in me, and we are all together in the father.' How can one physical body be inside another physical body? He's obviously not talking about bodies. He's saying that while we are physical, we are unique permanent waves of energy in the non-physical body of God at the same time.”Howard points out that quantum physics tells us nothing in the physical universe can create itself. This contradicts Stephen Hawking who said the universe exists because of gravity. Where did gravity come from? Jesus is saying all of us come from where there is no physics, so nothing can get bigger or smaller, everything is complete and perfect, so all of us here are sometimes bad reflections of our spiritual perfection in eternity. We wanted to know if there was any actual proof for what he was saying, and Howard replied -“There are thousands of examples, Anita Moorjani is one of them. She died in hospital from Stage 4 cancer, was miraculously healed and brought back to life. Why would the spiritual dimension do this if being sick and dying are how things are supposed to be? Einstein said the world is a delusion and Anita proved him right. The physical world and its problems are only real to our human brains.”If the physical world really is a delusion, we wanted to know what then is real?“What is real is that this life-delusion has a purpose. Some people say we are fallen angels, and yes, we do come from God's body where we are always perfect at the same time we are here. Physical life is like a vocational school for what comes next. Jesus and Einstein both said that God is love and that is what we are here to find. We are here to find love.”Howard said that his mission is to help people bridge the gap between the physical and spiritual dimensions and bring its love into their lives. Personally, Howard told us he reached the superconscious from years of meditation so has directly experienced the spiritual dimension. He later became a hypnotherapist to explore the subconscious. With his background, we wanted to know for his mission, where does he start?“It's all about realization. People seem to ignore what to me is the most important thing Jesus ever said. He basically told us“Why do you call me good? I'm not so special – all these things I have done can ye do and greater things than these can ye do.” This is what I hope to see people make real in their lives instead of waiting to be saved and have Jesus to do all the work. Some people think there will be a second coming, so why not get prepared? With their bodies as the church, their families and friends as the congregation, and they are the ministers spreading love?”Howard's mission to inspire and spread faith is working with his two books. His book of 226 inspirational verses has more than 50 5-star reviews and is now an international bestseller. One reviewer commented“these poems had to be inspired by God and I think will inspire people for generations to come.” Two reviewers said they read it from cover to cover in one sitting. For his other book, comments include“you will be in awe after reading this book' and 'it is a gift to this world, and we should all be grateful for it.'Asked about the source of his work, Howard states that like Apple founder Steve Jobs, Howard was also a Yogananda devotee. Through meditation, he claims he reached the superconscious and later became a certified hypnotherapist to study the subconscious. A strong spiritual influence came from his surrogate father 'astrologer to the stars' Carroll Righter who was head of the Chirothesian Church of Faith. He chose Nancy and Ronald Reagan's wedding date and the cesarian birth dates of their children.We asked Howard to give us an example of his own contact with the spiritual dimension.He reported that when he visited his spiritual mom in hospital for what would be the last time, as he sat by her bed, Archangel Michael appeared in his dimension and stood beside him. Howard said he never shared events like this so said nothing. But Archangel Michael kept insisting he tell her he was there, so he finally did. She immediately burst into tears and said:“I was just praying for him to be with me.”Since this was an experience witnessed by him alone, we wanted to know if he had any shared trans-dimensional experiences. He said that he did. While still a devotee of Yogananda's, Howard also had his own meditation group at his apartment for a few special friends. One evening as he was preparing for the meditation, he claims that Babaji, the spiritual head of Self Realization Fellowship, appeared in his dimension in a corner of the front room. The first person to arrive that night was harpist Georgia Kelly . As she walked in the door, she looked immediately to her left where Babaji was and asked:“what's Babaji doing here?'When asked what comes next, Howard replied;“I want everybody to know and live what Jesus said - that we can do what he did and a lot more. This means that like Him, we are also perfect sons and daughters of God, of love. I want to help us get in touch with our perfect selves and bring its love into our lives. Like Jesus, we can also be the love that saves the world, one person at a time.”Information about Howard's books and his bio are at and .

