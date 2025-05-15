FIND LOVE IRL: Maison Louis Jadot And Dating Expert Ilana Dunn Host A Master Class In The Art Of The Meet-Cute

An evening of flirty icebreakers, expert advice and dialogue that sparks with singles - no

BEAUNE, France, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of dating apps? You're not alone. Nearly one in four singles admit they've even lied about meeting a partner online - a clear sign that app fatigue is real. Yet 93% still believe in the magic of a meet-cute, but many don't know how to make that first move. Maison Louis Jadot, maker of the #1 selling red and white French wine in America, is here to help singles rediscover real-world romance. Today, the esteemed Burgundy wine house announced a partnership with dating expert Ilana Dunn , host of Seeing Other People and a former content lead at Hinge.

On June 10, the two will host a "master class" in the art of the meet-cute, designed to help singles navigate away from mindless matching and toward more serendipitous, real-world bonds. The announcement comes at the perfect time, as nearly 75% of singles report feeling exhausted by constant scrolling.

"In both my personal and professional life, I've seen firsthand just how disconnected dating can feel today. It's clear that people are hungry for meaningful interaction – they just need a little help getting there," said Ilana Dunn. "I'm so excited to team up with Louis Jadot to help bring back that flirty, in-person energy. From a glance across the bar or breaking the ice over wine, we're focused on empowering daters to embrace the modern-day meet-cutes."

As daters look to reconnect offline, Louis Jadot is a natural matchmaker. With more than one in three (34%) singles saying their ideal meet-cute would happen while seated next to someone at a bar, and 38% of singles naming wine as the most romantic drink to receive, the stage is already set. Known for bringing people together over a glass for more than 160 years, Maison Louis Jadot wants to be a part of love stories from start to finish. With a winemaking legacy dating back to 1859, the brand has long been poured at first dates, wedding toasts and everything in between.

"Wine is a catalyst for connection. It always has been," said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director at Maison Louis Jadot. "There's something undeniably romantic about helping people rediscover the joy of meeting someone spontaneously, in the moment. Whether it's a first exchange or that instant feeling ignited from a glance across the bar, there's something timeless about coming together over a glass of Louis Jadot."

The event kicks off at 5:45 PM and is free to attend, but an RSVP is required, and spots are limited. Guests will enjoy complimentary pours of Maison Louis Jadot wines paired with hors d'oeuvres and expert dating advice from Ilana Dunn in a playful atmosphere focused on confidence, conversation and connection. To RSVP, please click here . Campaign imagery is available here . For more information about Maison Louis Jadot, visit lovejadot .

Talker Research surveyed 1,000 actively dating Americans (aged 21+); the survey was commissioned by Maison Louis Jadot and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between April 15–21, 2025.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit .

About Maison Louis Jadot:

Maison Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. And today, Jadot is the #1 selling French red wine and white wine in the U.S. The Jadot team balances tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine's terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d'Or's most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots.

