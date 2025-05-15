Designed With Style, Miami Beach Offers Chic Hotels, Dining Destinations And Signature Shopping Experiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As an epicenter of architecture and design, Miami Beach fuses travel-worthy beaches with stylish accommodations, restaurants and venues that reflect varying styles and inspiration from the past, present and future," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We know our visitors want to embrace the aesthetic and energy of Miami Beach during their stay and our city's marquee destinations offer all-encompassing experiences that bring a touch of style to any itinerary."

Taking inspiration from the runway, prolific artists and architects and up-and-coming designers, Miami Beach represents a collection of signature styles, starting with award-winning hotels and resorts. Designed to make a statement, Hotel Victor South Beach is located on Ocean Drive and is an Art Deco gem with a boutique feel featuring luxurious accommodations, thoughtful design and oceanfront views. Guests can transport to Italy and take in the opulent and eclectic atmosphere at the former Versace Mansion by adding on a gourmet Italian lunch experience at Gianni's Restaurant, located just next door inside the Villa Casa Casuarina. Fashion-forward travelers can find South American flair and over-the-top style at Faena Miami Beach . From epicurean delights and entertainment at Los Fuegos to days spent exploring the art collection and Faena Bazaar, where the concept that discovery is around every corner is embraced, guests will find themselves at the intersection of five-star luxury and style. Understated, yet retro-modern design meets wellness chic at The Standard, Miami Beach . Home to the newly-reimagined Monterrey Bar, this adults-only enclave is a signature experience that pays homage to the past while delivering on treatments, culinary menus and room design that never goes out of style.

In Miami Beach, shopping and dining go hand-in-hand. As a shopper's paradise, visitors can plan to boutique hop and visit a fashionista favorite, The Webster. This Art Deco boutique on Collins Avenue showcases curated designer collections in an iconic pink building. A go-to for locals and in-the-know visitors, Sunset Harbour Shops blends boutique fitness, wellness, and stylish shopping with bayside cafés, making it a perfect choice to find one-of-a-kind designs. Featuring established and international designers, Lincoln Road Mall brings the open-air shopping concept to new heights, inviting shoppers to explore storefronts, stylish spots to snack and a rotating collection of large-scale art installations.

"We invite guests to experience a stylish stay on Miami Beach this spring. Our collection of hotels, restaurants, shopping landmarks and art make it easy for any visitor to discover their own signature style through the destination's endless inspiration," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our enhanced EXP Miami Beach Tours App features recommendations and custom itineraries that double down on design and style and @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram is a wonderful resource to reference as a number of fashion and style personalities have recently experienced the style of Miami Beach, firsthand."

Plan a stylish stay on Miami Beach now and visit Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca) for more information on hotels, events, and experiences and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

