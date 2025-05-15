XRP News: Xendex V1 Launching Soon, Early Access Exclusive For $XDX Presale Buyers
The XenDex platform will feature a seamless, beginner-friendly interface integrating all key DeFi functions missing from the XRP Ledger: AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending & borrowing, staking & yield farming, cross-chain trading, and DAO governance, all in one sleek dashboard.
Buy XDX Before Listing On Exchange
And here's the best part: Only $XDX presale holders will receive early access to XenDex V1.
Why Is Everyone Buying $XDX?
The timing couldn't be better. XRP is surging on the back of ProShares' XRP Futures ETF approval, Brazil's first XRP Spot ETF, and the SEC's full withdrawal of its lawsuit against Ripple. These landmark events have reignited bullish sentiment, and speculators are predicting $1000 XRP long-term as institutional adoption intensifies.
In this growing wave, XenDex is rising as the DeFi core of the XRPL, and $XDX is the fuel.
Buy $XDX Now & Earn Rewards
Presale Final Stage – Time Is Running Out
- Soft Cap: Filled Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP
Buy Now Before It's Gone:
Exchange Listings Confirmed
Following the presale, $XDX will be listed on major exchanges:
- Binance Gate.io MEXC BitMart FirstLedger MagneticX
Don't Wait, Be Among the First to Use XenDex By Joining Our Presale.
Purchase $XDX At A low Price
XenDex Platform Key Features
- AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror professional traders to maximize gains Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend XRP and $XDX with smart contract security Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across BNB Chain, Solana, and more Staking & Yield Farming – Earn while supporting platform liquidity DAO Governance – $XDX holders vote on upgrades, proposals, and token listings
With the mockup reveal coming soon, a full DEX launch on the horizon, and $XDX token utility growing fast, this is your last chance to join early before the price goes higher and access closes.
Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex.
Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.
Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.
Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
