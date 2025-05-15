XRP News: Xendex V1 Launching Soon, Early Access Exclusive For $XDX Presale Buyers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After surpassing its soft cap and attracting thousands of early adopters, XenDex is proud to announce that Version 1 of its all-in-one decentralized exchange platform is actively in development and a first-look mockup design is set to be unveiled in the coming days.









The XenDex platform will feature a seamless, beginner-friendly interface integrating all key DeFi functions missing from the XRP Ledger: AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending & borrowing, staking & yield farming, cross-chain trading, and DAO governance, all in one sleek dashboard.

And here's the best part: Only $XDX presale holders will receive early access to XenDex V1.

The timing couldn't be better. XRP is surging on the back of ProShares' XRP Futures ETF approval, Brazil's first XRP Spot ETF, and the SEC's full withdrawal of its lawsuit against Ripple. These landmark events have reignited bullish sentiment, and speculators are predicting $1000 XRP long-term as institutional adoption intensifies.

In this growing wave, XenDex is rising as the DeFi core of the XRPL, and $XDX is the fuel.

Presale Final Stage – Time Is Running Out



Soft Cap: Filled

Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP



Exchange Listings Confirmed

Following the presale, $XDX will be listed on major exchanges:



Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger MagneticX

XenDex Platform Key Features



AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror professional traders to maximize gains

Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend XRP and $XDX with smart contract security

Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across BNB Chain, Solana, and more

Staking & Yield Farming – Earn while supporting platform liquidity DAO Governance – $XDX holders vote on upgrades, proposals, and token listings



With the mockup reveal coming soon, a full DEX launch on the horizon, and $XDX token utility growing fast, this is your last chance to join early before the price goes higher and access closes.

Frank Richards

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

