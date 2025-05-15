Over 30 Business Leaders To Gather At CCIB’S Central Business Forum And Indigenous Women In Leadership Award Dinner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, 2025, over 400 attendees from across the country will gather at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto to advance economic prosperity through collaboration, partnerships, and unity.

Over 30 business leaders will come together to discuss timely topics including navigating political uncertainty in business, Indigenous sovereignty beyond DEI, and harnessing the power of AI. The Central Business Forum will also explore conversations through breakout sessions on empowering Indigenous women entrepreneurs, breaking trade barriers, and fostering economic development.

A special announcement will also be shared unveiling a new initiative to support Indigenous economic empowerment.

The day will culminate with the Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) Award Dinner, where we will celebrate Ruby Littlechild, this year's IWIL Award recipient, who is being recognized for her dedication to economic development and reconciliation throughout her career. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from Waneek Horn-Miller, former Olympic water polo athlete and Vice President of Innovation and Client Relations at Indigenous Financial Solutions. In her keynote address, You Were Born a Warrior Woman: Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, she shares her insights on the resilience, leadership and vital role of Indigenous women in shaping our future.

Confirmed speakers include:

Tabatha Bull, Cheri Maracle, Jennifer Podemski, Waneek Horn-Miller, Heather J Barker, Travis Boissoneau, Sam Damm, Wayne Garnons-Williams, Wade Griffin, Sarabeth Holden, Cam Holmstrom, Michael Jacobs, Matt Jamieson, Christine John, Katherine Koostachin, Ruby Littlechild, Mark Marsolais-Nahwegahbow, Jennifer Ménard-Shand, Sarah Midanik, Desiree Norwegian, Marc Pepin, Chelsea Pettit, Trisha Pitura, Karen Restoule, Missty Slater, and Marci Surkes.

Event Schedule:

Pre-Event Social

June 4, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Central Business Forum

June 5, 2025 | 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Indigenous Women in Leadership Award Dinner

June 5, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. EDT

Location:

The Westin Harbour Castle

1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON

Learn more about CCIB's Central Business Forum & Indigenous Women in Leadership Award Dinner.

Members of the media welcome.

