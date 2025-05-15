Donutnv Franchisees Raise Over $282,000 Nationwide To Support Local Communities

DonutNV of Hamilton County, Indiana presents donation check to local youth baseball organization

- Kristen SeitzORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DonutNV Franchising Inc. celebrates the incredible impact of its growing franchise network. In 2024 alone, these dedicated small business owners raised over $282,000 through local fundraisers and community initiatives, which were directly reinvested into schools, sports teams, nonprofits, and local causes.With more than 100 franchisees across the country, DonutNV continues to fulfill its mission to bring joy to communities, not only through fresh mini donuts paired with fresh squeezed lemonade, but also by supporting local events, youth sports tournaments, community day celebrations and charity fundraisers that leave a lasting impact.“DonutNV franchisees aren't just business owners, they're community champions who make a difference,” said Kristen Seitz, Senior Vice President of DonutNV Franchising Inc.“The impact our franchisees have made through fundraising and community outreach is a clear example of how local entrepreneurship can create positive ripple effect.”Looking ahead to 2025, DonutNV franchisees are gearing up to continue these impactful partnerships. The company remains passionate about growing its fundraising opportunities for schools, youth organizations, and community groups, helping raise funds while serving up delicious treats.To bring a DonutNV truck to your next event or to learn more about fundraising opportunities, visit and click“Book a Truck.”About DonutNVDonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

