Vallarta Supermarkets' New Colton Location Marks 60 Stores Across California

The supermarket chain will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the community on Wednesday, June 4th

COLTON, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California's top Latino-owned grocery chains, is turning up the flavor on 40 years of community, culture, and quality with the grand opening of its newest store in Colton, Calif. Located at 1250 Washington St, Colton, CA 92324, the store will officially open with a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 4th, 2025, at 8:15 AM, welcoming the community to celebrate this milestone together.

Occupying 43,931 square feet, the new location brings with it numerous new job opportunities and the full suite of Vallarta's signature departments-each designed to reflect and celebrate the traditions and tastes of Latin America. The Colton location features a modern store design that blends innovation with cultural flair. From the moment customers walk in, every detail is designed to feel both familiar and fresh, celebrating Latino heritage while embracing modern convenience.

Along with the quality service and everyday goods that the chain is known for, the new store will feature many beloved departments:

Fresh Produce: The freshest produce from local U.S. growers and premium farms worldwide, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options at the best prices. From every necessity, seasonal Latino favorites, exotic fruits from around the world, along with all of the latest and newest items on the market today, we have it all.

Carniceria : The heart of its stores, known as the Home of the Original Carne AsadaTM, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera-a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta's signature spice blend.

Guacamole Station: Made to order using 100% Hass avocados and the freshest ingredients, guests can personalize their guacamole with the newly added Pico de Gallo, tailored precisely to their taste.

Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at our sushi station.

Juice Bar: Bringing vibrant, fresh flavors to customers with its signature aguas frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros. Available in a variety of flavors-including horchata, strawberry, and jamaica-these refreshing drinks all have an authentic taste. Customers can also enjoy fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, boost their wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root.

La Fruteria: Choosing from the freshest fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt.

Cremería: Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a curated selection of the freshest cremas and an array of authentic cheeses. Customers can find favorites like queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca, and more-perfect for enhancing any dish with rich, authentic flavors.

Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Tortilleria : Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.

La Cocina: La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made delicious meal for any time of day. Choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Get a "comforting taste of home" for a quick meal or snack before or after you shop.

Dulcería : Vallarta's candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, lotteria, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Florería : For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

"Opening our 60th store in Colton is more than a milestone, it's a reflection of our deep commitment to the communities we serve," said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing . "We're proud to bring Colton families the vibrant flavors, warm service, and cultural traditions that define Vallarta. We can't wait to welcome everyone and celebrate together."

As part of their Grand Opening celebration and appreciation for the Colton community, Vallarta Supermarkets will be donating $7,500 to local charities and schools and giving away reusable grocery bags filled with fresh, high-quality groceries to the first 300 customers.

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash , Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of its Colton, Calif., location, visit vallartasupermarkets or follow @vallarta on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy. As of 2025, Vallarta counts over 59 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BLND PR

[email protected]

310-504-0685

