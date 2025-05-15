Blue Shield Of California Expands Digital Health Record To Improve Quality, Affordability And Experience For Members

Nonprofit health plan taps Cozeva to securely integrate relevant health data from top provider organizations, simplifying care coordination for over 1.5 million members

OAKLAND, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California is expanding its Digital Health Record to include Cozeva, a provider-approved technology platform that streamlines secure data flow between the nonprofit health plan and providers using electronic medical records (EMR) for over 1.5 million Blue Shield members.

Accurate and timely sharing of health information – lab results, diagnoses, procedures and medications – supports better health outcomes, as members and providers experience improved coordination of care, clinical quality and overall ease in navigating the healthcare system.

With the addition of Cozeva, more than 50% of Blue Shield's provider network can now exchange data digitally to better meet the needs of members.

"Every Californian should be confident that their provider has a full, current view of their health," said Deneen Vojta, M.D., executive vice president of Health Solutions at Blue Shield of California. "That's not yet the reality, but the California Data Exchange Framework is pushing the industry in the right direction by holding organizations accountable. Blue Shield of California is leading the way, partnering with Cozeva to modernize clinical workflows and enable real-time, data-driven collaboration with providers. We're not just supporting better outcomes for our members-we're setting a new standard for connected, high-quality care."

Through the collaboration, Blue Shield's network providers are positioned to improve clinical quality performance by ensuring members are getting the right care at the right time. This data exchange helps identify members who need preventive care, including immunizations, standard tests, and annual screenings, which lead to better long-term health – reducing unnecessary healthcare costs for members.

Blue Shield's Digital Health Record also supports providers and their healthcare teams to better coordinate each member's care needs, especially when they need to transition from one facility to another.

"Data is key, but acting on that data will drive better care," said Ravi Kavasery, M.D., senior vice president, chief medical officer for Blue Shield of California. "Our data-sharing efforts make it easier to collaborate with our network providers to safely make the right care decisions with more speed and efficiency. Gaining a complete and clear picture of our member's care is a foundational step in ensuring each member gets the access and quality care they deserve."

"In my own medical practice, having timely access to data helps me ensure each patient receives the equitable, quality care they deserve," Kavasery added.

As an innovator in data integration, Cozeva is trusted by over 84 health plans and care delivery organizations nationwide. In addition, Cozeva is preferred by Blue Shield's network of providers and is embedded in many EMR tools, streamlining the workflow for providers and offering point-of-care data that supports both the member and provider.

"As a leading health plan, Blue Shield of California is enriching their member records and driving innovative quality improvement strategies, and we are excited to support those efforts," said Nikki Asao, chief growth and value officer for Cozeva. "This collaboration is a testament to Blue Shield of California's commitment to improving equity outcomes for their members through effective data sharing across the continuum of care."

About Cozeva, an Applied Research Works, Inc. Company

Cozeva is a comprehensive value-based care enablement technology and one-stop-shop population health solution, delivering real-time data integration and enabling its customers' quality, equity and risk programs to work seamlessly on a single, unified platform. The company is an NCQA-certified HEDIS® vendor, NCQA-certified Validated Data Stream (through NCQA's Data Aggregator ValidationSM program), ONC-certified Health Information Technology, Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), and HITRUST-certified solution. Cozeva was awarded the 2025 Best in KLAS award for Payer Quality Measurement & Reporting. For more information about Cozeva, please visit .

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" blueshieldc . Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook .