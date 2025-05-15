Industrial Leaders Go All-In On AI, Enterprise Monitoring, And Human-Centric Innovation At Seeq Conneqt 2025
In her CEO Keynote kicking off the event, Graham reflected on the meaningful impacts that AI innovations, including the Seeq AI Assistant, have had across industries in recent years. Graham also predicted that true advantage will be built by those who recognize and leverage the power and interconnectedness between AI and human expertise, and that the impacts seen today will pale in comparison to what will be achieved in coming years.
In the Product Keynote, Seeq Chief Product Officer Mark Derbecker, Chief Technology Officer Dustin Johnson, and leaders in the Seeq Product organization shared how Seeq is turning the vision painted by Graham into reality, including providing an early look at the next generation of AI advancements coming to the Seeq platform.
Reflecting on the event, Graham shared: "What makes Conneqt truly special is that it's not a conference; it's a gathering of a community – a community of real people, solving real problems, and delivering real outcomes for their businesses. Witnessing the level of interaction is truly energizing-collectively celebrating successes, sharing knowledge, learning from one another, and collaborating to drive the transformative changes that are making our industries more efficient, sustainable, and profitable."
The event underscored a growing movement: industrial organizations are embracing Seeq to break down silos, unify workflows, and unlock faster, smarter decisions.
Conneqt 2025 also garnered support from key Seeq partners, including:
-
Gold Sponsor – Amazon Web Services
Executive Track Sponsor – AVEVA
Silver Sponsor – BKO AI
Silver Sponsor – IOTA Software
Food & Beverage Track Sponsor – Swan-Black
APERIO – Partner Theater Speaker
IT Vision – Partner Theater Speaker
About Seeq Corporation
Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit .
Media Contact:
Beckie Schuerenberg
206-801-9339
[email protected]
SOURCE Seeq Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment