Industrial Leaders Go All-In On AI, Enterprise Monitoring, And Human-Centric Innovation At Seeq Conneqt 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual event was attended by leaders from some of the most innovative and recognizable companies across the pharmaceutical, energy, semiconductor, chemicals, mining, food and beverage, and other industries. It also featured keynotes from Seeq CEO, Dr. Lisa Graham, Chief Product Officer Mark Derbecker, and Chief Technology Officer Dustin Johnson, as well as over 40 sessions led by Seeq customers from companies including Intel, ExxonMobil, Eli Lilly & Co, International Paper, 3M, Energy Transfer, Indorama Ventures, Cargill, Marathon Petroleum, British Sugar, ClonBio, and many more.

In her CEO Keynote kicking off the event, Graham reflected on the meaningful impacts that AI innovations, including the Seeq AI Assistant, have had across industries in recent years. Graham also predicted that true advantage will be built by those who recognize and leverage the power and interconnectedness between AI and human expertise, and that the impacts seen today will pale in comparison to what will be achieved in coming years.

In the Product Keynote, Seeq Chief Product Officer Mark Derbecker, Chief Technology Officer Dustin Johnson, and leaders in the Seeq Product organization shared how Seeq is turning the vision painted by Graham into reality, including providing an early look at the next generation of AI advancements coming to the Seeq platform.

Reflecting on the event, Graham shared: "What makes Conneqt truly special is that it's not a conference; it's a gathering of a community – a community of real people, solving real problems, and delivering real outcomes for their businesses. Witnessing the level of interaction is truly energizing-collectively celebrating successes, sharing knowledge, learning from one another, and collaborating to drive the transformative changes that are making our industries more efficient, sustainable, and profitable."

The event underscored a growing movement: industrial organizations are embracing Seeq to break down silos, unify workflows, and unlock faster, smarter decisions.

Conneqt 2025 also garnered support from key Seeq partners, including:



Gold Sponsor – Amazon Web Services

Executive Track Sponsor – AVEVA

Silver Sponsor – BKO AI

Silver Sponsor – IOTA Software

Food & Beverage Track Sponsor – Swan-Black

APERIO – Partner Theater Speaker IT Vision – Partner Theater Speaker

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit .

