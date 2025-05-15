Worldline: Availability Of Preparatory Documents For The Combined General Meeting Of June 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Availability of preparatory documents

Paris La Défense, May 15, 2025 – The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at Tour Cœur Défense – 100-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle –

92931 La Défense.

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated April 30, 2025 n°52. The convening notice (avis de convocation), amending the aforementioned meeting notice, was published in the BALO dated May 14, 2025 n°58.

Shareholders are informed that the Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website (General Meeting ).

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting and the postal or proxy voting form are published on the Company's website (General Meeting ).

For any information or question, please contact the Investor Relations Department.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose (“raison d'être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie

E ...

Peter Farren

E ...

Guillaume Delaunay

E ...

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst

E ...

Hélène Carlander

E ...

FOLLOW US

Attachment

Press release on formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined General Meeting