Worldline: Availability Of Preparatory Documents For The Combined General Meeting Of June 5, 2025
Availability of preparatory documents
Paris La Défense, May 15, 2025 – The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at Tour Cœur Défense – 100-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle –
92931 La Défense.
The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated April 30, 2025 n°52. The convening notice (avis de convocation), amending the aforementioned meeting notice, was published in the BALO dated May 14, 2025 n°58.
Shareholders are informed that the Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website (General Meeting ).
In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting and the postal or proxy voting form are published on the Company's website (General Meeting ).
For any information or question, please contact the Investor Relations Department.
