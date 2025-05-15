Mortgage Rates Remain Under Seven Percent
"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained below the 7% threshold for the 17th consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Stable mortgage rates coupled with moderately rising inventory are attracting homebuyers into the market, with purchase application activity up 18% from last year.”
- The FRM averaged 6.81% as of May 15, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.76%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.02%. The FRM averaged 5.92%, up from last week when it averaged 5.89%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.28%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
