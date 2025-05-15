Nexans Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting Of May 15Th, 2025

_ PRESS RELEASE _



Paris La Défense, on May 15th, 2025 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, approved all 27 resolutions agreed by the Board of Directors. The voting results are available on the Nexans website . The Shareholders' Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on this same website.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:



The distribution of a dividend of 2.60 euros per share, up 13% compare to the previous year, which will be detached on May 19th, 2025 and paid on May 21st, 2025;

The resolutions related to the renewal of the terms of office of Marc Grynberg and Francisco Perez Mackenna as Directors; and The appointment of Gwénaël Gilbert as Director representing employee shareholders.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of thirteen members, of whom 60% are Independent Directors and 54% are women.



About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

