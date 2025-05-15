Former Transunion CEO Bobby Mehta Joins Inbenta As Strategic Advisor
"We are thrilled to welcome Bobby Mehta to Inbenta as a Strategic Advisor," says Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta. "Bobby's extensive experience in leading global organizations and his deep understanding of the financial services sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our AI-powered solutions across various industries."
Mehta served as the CEO of TransUnion from 2007 to 2012, leading the company through a period of significant growth and innovation. His current board memberships include Allstate, Northern Trust, JLL, Entrust, and MoneyGram, demonstrating his continued role as an industry leader.
"I am excited to join Inbenta as a Strategic Advisor," Mehta says. "AI is revolutionizing customer interactions and decision-making. Inbenta's innovative approach to a unified user experience, intelligent knowledge management and workflow automation align perfectly with the growing demand for intelligent, personalized customer experiences across all channels."
Mehta's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Inbenta, as the company continues to enhance its AI-powered solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. His insights will be crucial in guiding Inbenta's strategic direction and expanding its presence in key markets.
**About Inbenta**
Inbenta is a global leader in AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions. Its Conversational AI platform empowers businesses to automate customer interactions, reduce support costs, and improve customer satisfaction. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Inbenta is trusted by leading brands worldwide to deliver exceptional experiences across all channels.
Want to learn more? Book a demo with us today.
CONTACT
...
+1 888 995 6936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment