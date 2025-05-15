Landsvirkjun Successfully Issues Green Bonds In The U.S. Market
The bonds mature in 6 and 8 years and were issued in three tranches. Two tranches carry fixed interest rates of 5.17% and 5.37%, respectively, corresponding to a spread of 115–125 basis points over U.S. Treasury bonds. The third tranche carries a floating interest rate, indexed to SOFR with a spread of 144 basis points. The issuance is covenant-free, reflecting investor confidence in Landsvirkjun's financial position.
Barclays Capital Inc. and ING Financial Markets LLC acted as joint placement agents. The issuance is classified as green, reflecting Landsvirkjun's strong commitment to sustainability-linked financing.
Funding New Power Projects
The proceeds will be used to finance Landsvirkjun's power projects, including the Vaðalda Wind Farm and the Hvammur Hydropower Station. Vaðalda will be the country's first wind power plant, comprising 28 wind turbines. The first 14 turbines are expected to be commissioned in the fall of 2026, with full operations projected by the end of 2027. Hvammur Hydropower Station will become the eighth hydroelectric power plant in the Þjórsá and Tungnaá region.
Green Financing Framework
The bonds are issued under Landsvirkjun's Green Financing Framework, which underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and climate-related goals. This framework ensures that proceeds are used exclusively for assets or projects with positive environmental and climate impacts.
