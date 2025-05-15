Best Boat Transportation Just Got Better: Citizenshipper Launches Enhanced Verification System, Featured In USA Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified boat transporters. Trusted platform. Just in time for summer. CitizenShipper raises the standard for safety-and gets national spotlight in USA Today.

As the demand for the best boat transportation soars ahead of the summer season, CitizenShipper , the nation's leading online shipping marketplace, has unveiled a bold new initiative to reinforce its industry leadership: an enhanced verification system for boat transporters, designed to prioritize trust, safety, and customer confidence. The announcement, recently featured in USA Today , highlights how CitizenShipper is setting a new industry benchmark in marine transport.

With boat ownership and recreational boating on the rise-$57.7 billion in U.S. marine sales in 2023 and over 11.5 million boats in use nationwide-CitizenShipper is stepping up to ensure that boat owners can move their vessels with peace of mind.

“As we head into one of the busiest seasons for boat transport, this is about more than meeting demand,” said Richard Obousy, CEO of CitizenShipper.“This is about leading with integrity. Our enhanced verification system ensures that every boat transporter on our platform is thoroughly vetted, highly qualified, and equipped to handle your boat with the expertise it deserves.”

Raising the Bar for Boat Transporters

CitizenShipper has always maintained high safety and compliance standards, but the new verification system goes even further, specifically targeting the unique requirements of boat and marine transportation. All carriers and brokers listing boat shipping services on the platform will now need to meet more rigorous credentialing standards, including:



Proof of experience in boat handling and transport

Verified federal transport licenses such as USDOT or motor carrier numbers

Updated cargo insurance documentation meeting marine-specific requirements Confirmation of oversized load compliance

This system is being rolled out proactively-ahead of the summer surge-to protect customers during the industry's peak months for boat shipments.

Obousy adds,“We know from experience that summer means increased movement-snowbirds heading north, buyers relocating new vessels, and vacationers prepping for lake and coastal escapes. This is our way of preparing for that volume by ensuring only the best transporters are allowed on our platform.”

A Platform Built for Speed, Trust, and Choice

CitizenShipper operates as a dynamic two-way marketplace that connects boat owners with vetted drivers who bid on listed shipments in real-time. The platform is designed for speed and transparency, with:



90% of listings receiving a quote in under 10 minute

Comprehensive driver profiles featuring reviews, safety records, and credentials

Real-time in-app messaging for tracking and communication Dedicated customer support from listing to delivery

Boat owners can choose from multiple quotes and transporter options instantly, all while reviewing qualifications and experience to find the perfect match for their route and vessel size.

“We combine speed, trust, and full transparency. That's what sets us apart,” said Obousy.“With the rollout of our new verification system, we're not just improving-we're redefining what best-in-class boat transportation looks like.”

A Timely Upgrade Ahead of Summer Surge

From yachts migrating between coastal homes to bass boats heading to inland lakes, summer is the prime season for boat relocations. CitizenShipper data confirms that pricing, volume, and urgency spike from late spring through early fall.

Some of the most common seasonal trends include:



Tri-state to Florida snowbird routes

Midwest to Gulf Coast boat transfers

New buyers shipping boats cross-country from seller to slip Vacation prep for rentals and charters

With such a range of routes and vessel types, the risks of choosing the wrong transporter are high-which is why specialized vetting for boat haulers is so crucial.

CitizenShipper: Trusted by Thousands, Growing by the Day

Founded in 2008, CitizenShipper has facilitated more than 135,000 successful shipments, with drivers covering over 100 million miles. The platform supports a wide range of categories-from pet transportation to motorcycles to boats-and is trusted by both individuals and businesses across the country.

Its mission is simple yet powerful: make shipping safer, smarter, and more accessible. By leveraging technology, community reviews, and strict safety protocols, CitizenShipper delivers a marketplace experience that prioritizes the customer's peace of mind.

With the launch of the enhanced boat transporter verification system, CitizenShipper is continuing its tradition of putting customers first-and raising the bar for the entire industry.

National Recognition for a Rising Leader

CitizenShipper's announcement of the enhanced verification system was recently featured in USA Today, signaling national recognition for the company's efforts to improve transportation safety standards across the board.

The article, titled“CitizenShipper Launches Enhanced Verification System for Boat Transporters Ahead of Summer Surge”, explored the company's proactive stance and its deep understanding of the seasonal nuances in boat transport. It also positioned CitizenShipper as one of the most trusted names in the marine logistics space.

About CitizenShipper:

CitizenShipper is a leading U.S.-based transportation marketplace that connects people with trusted drivers for shipments ranging from pets and motorcycles to furniture and boats. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the platform prioritizes safety, transparency, and community-driven service, helping Americans move what matters most-faster and safer than ever before.





Media Contact:

Name: Lazar Jovanovic

Company: CitizenShipper

Email: ...

Address: 701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1249 Austin, Texas, 78702

Website:



