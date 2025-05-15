Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transition Announcement For Executive Director Of The Confrérie De La Chaîne Des Rôtisseurs, United States Bailliage


MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Administrative Office of the United States Bailliage (Chaîne US) of the Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world just announced that Kevin Dunn, Executive Director of the United States Bailliage (Chaîne US) has decided to step down from his role after nine years of service.

Dunn has served in his role as Executive Director with distinction for almost nine years. The Chaîne US is grateful for his commitment, professionalism, and passion with the Chaîne. Dunn's last day of service will be July 31st, 2025.

In recognition of her outstanding leadership and deep commitment to the Chaîne's mission, Kathy Aber, Director of Membership and Operations will assume the role of Interim Executive Director. Aber will bring a wealth of experience and insight to continue building the Chaîne's momentum and grow the membership. She will also be considered in the running while the search for a new Executive Director will be conducted.


About the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs
The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world's oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society with more than 21,000 members worldwide in 71 countries. There are 120 Bailiages (chapters) and about 4,500 members throughout the United States. Important programs include annual Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Jeunes Sommeliers Competition held both nationally and internationally. Re-vitalized in Paris in 1950, the Chaîne is founded in 1248 in France. It is dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and individuals who craft our libations.

For more information, Visit

Betty Sasenick, Chargée de Presse des Etats-Unis
La Chaine des Rotisseurs
+1 206-310-8832
