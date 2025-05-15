SOJOS Launches The Ocean Collection, A Sustainable Line Of Sunglasses Made From Recycled Materials And Ocean Waste

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned eyewear brand SOJOS proudly announces the launch of its sustainable line - the SOJOS Ocean Collection. Available on both sojosvision and Amazon , the collection features ten styles, with six frames crafted from recycled plastic materials and four styles made from discarded fishing nets. The Ocean Collection merges contemporary design with a deep commitment to environmental responsibility, and as part of this initiative, SOJOS will donate $1 from every pair sold to Ocean Conservancy to help protect marine life.With prices starting at $24.99 for the recycled plastic designs and $39.99 for the fishing net frames, the Ocean Collection reaffirms SOJOS's belief that sustainability should be an affordable choice, not a luxury. Each frame is GRS-certified and BSCI-compliant, with packaging made entirely from recyclable materials. The brand also prioritized eco-conscious practices during production by reusing boxes and limiting single-use plastic.Designed with purpose, the Ocean Collection is inspired by the ocean's most majestic creatures - including whale sharks, dolphins, and sea turtles - and features a patented fishtail temple design that encourages wearers to connect emotionally with marine life and its preservation.“As a brand, we put the wearer first - but we believe true beauty also comes from how we care for the world around us,” says Justin, CEO of SOJOS.“Our eco-friendly collection is a reflection of our commitment to social responsibility - making sustainability an affordable choice, not a luxury. This collection continues our belief in inclusive design for every style, while empowering individuals to express their true selves with confidence. For SOJOS, sustainability isn't just a trend - it's a promise we make for a better future.”SOJOS is proud to partner with Ocean Conservancy to further its commitment to environmental impact. From now through April 21, 2026, SOJOS will donate $1 for every pair of sunglasses sold from its Ocean Collection, with a minimum donation of $75,000 to support the protection of marine life. This collaboration marks SOJOS' first partnership with Ocean Conservancy-and the beginning of a continued commitment to ocean conservation efforts.The Ocean Collection is available now for purchase on sojosvision and amazon.About SOJOS:SOJOS is an eyewear brand dedicated to empowering women through stylish and affordable sunglasses. Recognizing a gap in the market between flimsy, low-cost frames and overpriced luxury options, SOJOS aims to offer luxurious quality and trendy designs at accessible prices. Their mission is to inspire boldness and confidence, providing women with the perfect accessory to pursue their passions fearlessly. At the core of SOJOS' philosophy is empowerment, striving to make every woman and man feel powerful and confident through their thoughtfully designed eyewear.About Ocean Conservancy:Ocean Conservancy envisions a healthier ocean, protected by a more just world. Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together with their partners, they create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.

