In Call With EAM Jaishankar, Afghanistan FM Firmly Rejects Attempts To Create Distrust With India
"Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the phone call.
"Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," he added.
Last week, Afghanistan had termed Pakistani allegations of India launching missile strikes on the Afghan territory as "baseless" and "unfounded".
In an interview with Afghan media outlet Hurriyat Radio on May 10, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi had outrightly rejected Pakistan's allegations that India had carried out a missile strike on Afghan soil, labeling such claims as false and unfounded.
The reaction from Kabul came a few hours after the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also rejected Pakistan's "totally frivolous allegations", terming them as nothing but "ludicrous claims".
Speaking at a special media briefing on Operation Sindoor alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Misri had urged the Afghan people to remember which nation had repeatedly targetted civilian infrastructure in their country.
"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation. And, I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is, that has on multiple occasions, in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," said Misri while highlighting Pakistan's role in destabilising and destroying Afghanistan.
Kabul had earlier expressed deep concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack which had resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan expresses concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, viewing further escalation as not being in the interest of the region. Afghanistan reaffirms its belief that security and stability serve the collective interests of all countries in the region. Meanwhile, it urges both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment