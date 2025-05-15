Time To Unite And Support Economy Of J&K: Civil Aviation Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday that as the difficult three weeks (referring to heightened India-Pakistan tensions) are over, it is time to unite and support the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival here, Ram Mohan Naidu said:“Operation Sindoor sent out a powerful message to the enemies of the country that we can go any far to avenge the blood of our civilians. I bow and salute the armed forces of the country for their bravery and professional superiority shown during Operation Sindoor. I am also proud of the fact that despite provocation, our armed forces did not target civilians during the strikes across the border."

He said since the three-week-long difficult period is now over, it is time for all of us to unite and support the economy of Kashmir.

“The resumption of flights at Srinagar airport is the first step towards revival of tourism in Kashmir," the minister said.

He appreciated the airport staff for having worked alongside the armed forces during the NOTAM period.

“It was good to see smile on their faces. I appreciate their effort in supporting the armed forces at the airport during NOTAM period," he said.

The Civil Aviation Minister reviewed the security arrangements at Srinagar and Jammu airports as he visited the Union Territory for the first time after the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Airports of Jammu and Srinagar were shut temporarily for civilian flights in the wake of the conflict and were reopened for civilian flights this week.

Ram Mohan Naidu arrived at the Srinagar airport in the morning and held a comprehensive discussion with security agencies and relevant stakeholders, according to a release issued by the minister's office.

He also reviewed the passenger facilities and infrastructure development at the Srinagar airport and later visited the Jammu airport.

An official said the minister reviewed the security arrangements at the two airports.

Besides, Minister Naidu also visited Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Security measures were enhanced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut following the conflict.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said: "This understanding is respected only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity from its land."

The minister was addressing the army soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment headquarters of army's 15 corps in Srinagar during his first visit to Kashmir after ceasefire was announced by the two countries.