Manipur Police Deny Existence Of Group Behind Threat To Meitei Ahead Of Shirui Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 15 (IANS) Manipur Police have refuted the existence of a group calling itself the 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone', which recently reportedly circulated a statement warning members of the Meitei community against entering Kuki-dominated areas during the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal community, also did not support the 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone' reported warning to the Meitei community.

The Manipur Police clarified that the purported press release dated May 11 was being shared on social media platforms and in some local publications.

“It has come to the notice of Manipur Police that a press communique issued by an unknown organisation Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone, is being circulated on social media and local newspapers. The unknown organisation has warned members of the Meitei community against entering or crossing Kuki-inhabited areas for the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival,” the police said.

It said that the district police enquired about the organisation. However, no such organisation was found.

The police also said that, as such, the general public is requested not to believe such unfounded and baseless press notes issued by unknown organisations. The district police will make adequate security arrangements to ensure the movement of the public for the Shirui Lily Festival.

The public is requested to cooperate with the Police Department in the security arrangement relating to the Shirui Lily Festival, police said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in a statement clarified its position in regard to a recent statement allegedly issued by certain individuals or groups identifying themselves as "Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone" concerning the Shiroy Lili festival.

The KZC said that as a political platform committed to representing the democratic and collective interests of the Kuki-Zo people, the council does not engage in or endorse unsolicited communications issued by individuals or organisations acting independently.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla recently chaired the organising committee meeting of the Shirui Lily Festival, 2025 to be held in Ukhrul district. The meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, extensively discussed to ensure the seamless organisation of the festival, addressing aspects such as budget allocation, event scheduling, security measures, transportation, crowd management, infrastructure development, accommodation arrangements, cultural programming, promotional strategies, and interdepartmental coordination.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily. The celebration is during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that can only be found in Manipur. Shirui lily grows on top of the Shirui hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world.

The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season. The festival is observed primarily with an aim to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower.

The festival provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the highest hill-station of Manipur, the picturesque Ukhrul district and get deeper insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe dwelling here.