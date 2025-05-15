Team Velocity Launches AI-Powered Vehicle Detail Videos To Drive More Conversions For Dealerships

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity , the leading marketing technology provider serving the automotive industry, has announced the launch of Vehicle Detail Videos (VDVs)-a breakthrough innovation that brings dealership inventory to life using AI-powered, fully automated video content.

VDVs automatically transform traditional Vehicle Detail Pages (VDPs) into dynamic, engaging videos that increase site engagement, boost conversions, and significantly reduce dealer workload. By seamlessly integrating real-time pricing, financing options, and OEM incentives, these videos eliminate the need for manual production and provide a more intuitive experience for car buyers.

"VDVs are redefining the online showroom experience," said David Boice, CEO and co-founder of Team Velocity. "Car buyers no longer have to scroll through static listings to get the information they need. Our AI-powered videos deliver everything from pricing, features, and incentives in an engaging format that keeps users on the site longer and drives more qualified leads."

Traditional VDPs often require users to scroll through multiple screens of static content, leading to drop-offs and missed opportunities. VDVs solve this by presenting key details in a high-impact format, positioned above the fold where 80% of user attention is focused.

With VDVs, dealerships can:



Accelerate sales by keeping users engaged longer: 33% of shoppers who watch a vehicle video purchase that same car.

Streamline operations with fully automated video creation and real-time updates that eliminate manual effort from employees.

Ensure accuracy and build trust by displaying FTC-compliant pricing and incentives directly in each video. Enhance branding through customizable voiceovers, music, and dealer-specific messaging.

"With VDVs, we're giving dealers a scalable way to compete in the digital era with no video team or extra resources needed," said Boice. "This is about working smarter, not harder, and making dealerships more efficient."

Integrated into Team Velocity's Apollo platform, VDVs pair seamlessly with Apollo Sites to provide consistent messaging across every consumer touchpoint. Each video is enriched with OEM promotions, custom branding, and interactive calls to action that guide the customer journey from discovery to purchase.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car-buying and vehicle-ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, our Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information on Vehicle Detail Videos and Apollo Sites, or to schedule a demo with Team Velocity, visit .

SOURCE Team Velocity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED