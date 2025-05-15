Fourth Annual California Turkish Festival On Sunday, June 1St At Shoreline Aquatic Park In Long Beach

The festival is free and open to all, with scrumptious Turkish cuisine and beverages, live entertainment all day long, and many activities for children.

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual California Turkish Festival hosted by ATASC is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach. After blowing away attendance projections for the successful 2024 event, organizers are expecting more than 5,000 attendees this year for the showcase of Turkish culture, history, food, and music.

"We cannot wait to welcome all of our neighbors from Southern California!" said Nilay Senel-Nylund, California Turkish Festival Chairperson. "Please come join us for a day filled with fun, food, and drink, celebrating our diversity and unity."

This year the festival features one of Turkiye's most visited destinations, Ephesus. A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important cities of the ancient world, Ephesus invites you to discover its rich past, where grand architecture and deep-rooted culture meet in a truly unforgettable setting.

The celebration showcases traditional Turkish street foods and drinks: döner, kebabs, baklava, Turkish coffee, and much more. It also features live entertainment throughout the day, arts and crafts vendors, small businesses, and numerous activities for children.

Musicians performing include Ali Tolga Band, Miles Apart Rock Band, AKM Turkish Music Choir, San Diego Turkish Music Chorus, Turkish folk dance group TUFOD, DJ Volkan Duygun, and belly dancer Laman Museyava.

Sponsors include generous individual donors as well as local and international businesses, including: GlobalB Law Firm, Mothers Essential, financial firm Swan Bitcoin, and Yellow Law.

Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California (ATASC) is an umbrella organization with seven local chapters, and three schools serving Turkish Americans from Santa Barbara to San Diego with cultural and educational programs. ATASC is the oldest and largest Turkish American nonprofit organization in Southern California.

The Turkish American community can't wait to share its food and culture with everyone in Southern California.

Date: Sunday, June 1st, 2025

Time: 11am to 5pm

Location: Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Parking: The Pike Outlets Parking Garage & Aquarium/Queensway Bay Parking Garage

Free admission. Everyone is welcome.

