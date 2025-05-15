Cupshe Teams Up With The Bachelor Winner Kelsey Anderson For Exclusive Swim And Apparel Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Designing this collection with Cupshe has truly been a full-circle moment," says Anderson. "I've been a fan since college - Cupshe was the only stylish swimwear I could afford on a student budget, and I always trusted the fit and quality. Bringing my own style and story to life through this collaboration was incredibly special."

The first release, Summer Postcards: Daybreak, features 28 daytime swimwear and apparel styles, including bikinis , one-pieces , swim cover-ups , and vacation dresses . Each piece reflects Kelsey's signature charm and love for travel, expressed through rich and soft shades of blue, white, and black, and timeless silhouettes in elevated fabrics.

The second drop, Summer Postcards: Golden Hour, launches at the end of May with 18 styles designed for sunset moments and summer evenings. The collection will debut during Anderson's appearance on the runway at Cupshe's Miami Swim Week show.

"Cupshe is about stylish authenticity, celebrating who you are and your community," says Iris Yen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cupshe. "Kelsey has loved Cupshe since college, and now she's the creative force behind the Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson collection. This has been a journey of growth for both of us and we are thrilled to do it together as we celebrate Cupshe's 10-year anniversary as a leading vacation brand."

The Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson: Summer Postcards Collection is available exclusively at Cupshe , with prices ranging from $22.99 to $58.99 and sizes XS to XL. Campaign assets can be accessed here .

