U.S. FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY INCREASES ANNUALLY IN APRIL 2025

Completed Foreclosures (REOs) Dip Monthly but Increase from Previous Year; Foreclosure Starts Up Monthly and Annually Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM , a leading curator of land, property data , and real estate analytics , today released its April 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 36,033 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings - default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions – up 0.4 percent from the prior month and up 13.9 percent from a year ago.

"April's foreclosure activity continued its gradual climb, with both starts and completions up annually," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "While volumes remain below historical norms, the year-over-year increases may suggest that some homeowners are beginning to feel the effects of persistent economic pressures."

Foreclosure completion numbers increase annually

Lenders repossessed 3,580 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in April 2025, down 2.9 percent from last month but up 23.3 percent from a year ago – marking the second month of REO numbers increasing annually.

Counter to the National trend states that had at least 50 or more REOs and that saw the greatest annual decline in April 2025 included: South Carolina (down 45.9 percent); Maryland (down 42.5 percent); Ohio (down 22.4 percent); New York (down 17.3 percent); and New Jersey (down 11.5 percent).

Among the 225 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, that saw the greatest number of REOs included: Chicago, IL (220 REOs); Atlanta, GA (213 REOs); New York, NY (143 REOs); Houston, TX (114 REOs); and Philadelphia, PA (86 REOs).

Highest foreclosure rates in South Carolina, Illinois, and Florida

Nationwide one in every 3,950 housing units had a foreclosure filing in April 2025. States with the worst foreclosure rates were South Carolina (one in every 2,311 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Illinois (one in every 2,405 housing units); Florida (one in every 2,526 housing units); Delaware (one in every 2,617 housing units); and Nevada (one in every 2,944 housing units).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 200,000, with the worst foreclosure rates in April 2025 were Warner Robins, GA (one in every 1,512 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Killeen-Temple, TX (one in every 1,590 housing units); Chico, CA (one in every 1,720 housing units); Ocala, FL (one in every 1,731 housing units); and Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL (one in every 1,753 housing units).

Among the metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million, those with the worst foreclosure rates in April 2025 included: Cleveland, OH (one in every 1,964 housing units); Chicago, IL (one in every 2,076 housing units), Riverside, CA (one in every 2,106 housing units), Houston, TX (one in every 2,147 housing units) and San Antonio, TX (one in every 2,326 housing units).

Foreclosure starts increase monthly and annually

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 25,265 U.S. properties in April 2025, up 0.8 percent from last month and up 16.1 percent from a year ago.

Those states that had the greatest number of foreclosures starts in April 2025 included: Texas (3,280 foreclosure starts); Florida (2,810 foreclosure starts); California (2,501 foreclosure starts); Illinois (1,313 foreclosure starts); and Ohio (1,135 foreclosure starts).

Among those major metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the greatest number of foreclosure starts in April 2025, included: Houston, TX (1,202 foreclosure starts); Chicago, IL (1,139 foreclosure starts); New York, NY (1,099 foreclosure starts); Miami, FL (739 foreclosure starts); and Atlanta, GA (665 foreclosure starts).

Report methodology

The ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default - Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction - Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

About ATTOM

ATTOM powers innovation across industries with premium property data and analytics covering 158 million U.S. properties-99% of the population. Our multi-sourced real estate data includes property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, neighborhood and geospatial boundary information, all validated through a rigorous 20-step process and linked by a unique ATTOM ID.

From flexible delivery solutions-such as Property Data APIs , Bulk File Licenses , ATTOM Cloud , Real Estate Market Trends -to AI-Ready datasets, ATTOM fuels smarter decision-making across industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, government, and more.

Media Contact:

Megan Hunt

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED