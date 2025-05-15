THINK Surgical Announces The TMINI® Miniature Robotic System 1,000Th Procedure Milestone

"I perform the vast majority of my total knee replacement procedures in an Ambulatory Surgery Center, where space is at an ultimate premium," said Dr. Lombardi. "With the version of the TMINI Miniature Robotic System exclusively available from Zimmer Biomet, I can use my implant of choice, Persona® Knee to deliver a personalized solution for my patients."

"The pace at which this second procedure milestone has been achieved is evidence that there is a strong demand for our miniature, handheld robotic technology in combination with our partners' implants." said Stuart Simpson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical. "Approximately one third of cases performed so far were completed on the exclusive Zimmer Biomet TMINI Platform using the Persona Knee."

The TMINI Miniature Robotic System is commercially available throughout the United States.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit .

THINK Surgical, TMINI and TMINI PRO are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet, Persona and The Personalized Knee are trademarks of Zimmer, Inc.

Media Contact:

THINK Surgical Inc.

Nick Margree

[email protected]

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.