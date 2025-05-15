LACROIX Announces Its Project To Exit North America By The End Of 2025, As Part Of A Strategic Refocus On Its Strongest And Highestpotential Activities. In Q1 2025, Revenue Declined By 10.4% On A Like-For-Like Basis.
|Revenue in € million
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Variation
|Electronics activity
|116.4
|138.4
|-15.9%
|Environment activity
|34.7
|30.3
|+14.5%
|Like-for-like revenue
|151.1
|168.8
|-10.4%
|Road Signs Segment*
|-
|12.1
|-
|Total LACROIX Group
|151.1
|180.9
|-16.4%
*Disinvested on April 30, 2024
Electronics activity: Challenging Market Conditions
During the period, the Electronics activity recorded revenue of €116.4 million, down 15.9% compared with Q1 2024. However, sequentially, Electronics grew by +4.4% versus Q4 2024 (€111.5 million).
In the EMEA region, the sales decline (-17.3%) would have been limited to -11.2% excluding low-margin contracts that were voluntarily discontinued. The activity also reflects the end-of-life of certain programs and the continued slowdown in the automotive segment, while the HBAS sector (Home & Building Automation Systems) remains at a low level.
In North America, the decline in Electronics North America's revenue during the period (-12.5%) continues to be driven by the subsidiary's exposure to the automotive market and to certain manufacturers facing difficulties.
Environment activity: 14.5% Growth
Following growth of 8.8% in 2024, the Environment activity maintained its strong momentum in Q1 2025, posting a 14.5% increase in revenue, to €34.7 million.
With the exception of Smart Lighting, impacted by the end of the road modernization contract in Flanders, the three other segments of the Environment activity recorded double-digit growth over the period, driven by solid structural trends (regulatory and technological developments, digitalization, enhanced cybersecurity for water and energy infrastructure, energy cost and availability, decarbonization, etc.): Water, both in France and internationally, notably through subsidiaries in Spain and Italy; the HVAC segment (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning); and the Smart Grids segment (intelligent electricity networks).
2025 Financial targets maintained and 2027 strategic roadmap timeline confirmed
At this stage, the financial objectives previously communicated by the Group remain unchanged, with revenue still expected around €600 million and a forecast current EBITDA margin above 4% for the full 2025 fiscal year.
The accounting impacts related to the withdrawal from the Electronics activity in North America will, of course, be communicated later, once the project is finalized.
Finally, LACROIX confirms an investor meeting on September 30th for the presentation of its 2027 strategic roadmap during the half-year results.
Upcoming event
Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2025: July 23, 2025 after market closes
Find more financial information on our Investors page
About LACROIX
Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.
As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.
Through its Electronics activity, LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment and industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors. As the Group's industrial backbone, the activity Electronics of LACROIX, is ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS.
Through its Environment activity, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and smart lighting networks.
