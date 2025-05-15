LACROIX Announces Its Project To Exit North America By The End Of 2025, As Part Of A Strategic Refocus On Its Strongest And Highestpotential Activities. In Q1 2025, Revenue Declined By 10.4% On A Like-For-Like Basis.

LACROIX announces its project to exit North America by the end of 2025, as part of a strategic refocus on its strongest and highest-potential activities

In Q1 2025, revenue declined by 10.4% on a like-for-like basis, impacted by ongoing challenging market conditions in the Electronics activity, while strong momentum continued in the Environment activity

The 2027 roadmap presentation is confirmed for September 30, 2025.

Planned exit of the Electronics activity in North America (LACROIX ELECTRONICS MI LLC): elimination of a loss-making entity and reduction of exposure to the automotive sector .

LACROIX today announces a project to definitively exit its electronics operations in North America, in line with the commitment made by the Group on March 31st, during the release of its annual results, to assess the best possible options to eliminate losses from this subsidiary by 2026.

Since that announcement, the business outlook for the American subsidiary has further deteriorated following the loss of several customer contracts. Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions (particularly the threat of additional U.S. import duties) continue to create significant uncertainty over future demand in the United States. In this context, it has become evident that the operational recovery plan initiated for Electronics in North America would be insufficient to restore profitability.

Given these circumstances, LACROIX has initiated a project to withdraw from its North American operations, which, as of the end of 2024, employed 1,251 people across two sites, at Juarez (Mexico), and Grand Rapids, Michigan (USA), and generated annual revenue of €141 million, down 15%. The subsidiary posted a negative EBITDA of €13.5 million for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Group has mandated its subsidiary, effective immediately, to implement this disengagement plan without delay in coordination with the various stakeholders. Discussions will be initiated in particular with clients and suppliers across the Atlantic to agree on the best possible conditions to manage the coming months. At the end of these discussions, all options will be considered: sale, operational shutdown, or even liquidation.

The objective is to complete this exit from North America by the end of 2025. Following this disengagement, the Group is expected to regain the flexibility needed to invest in and support its development, now focused on two core activities: Electronics EMEA and Environment. This new scope will offer enhanced visibility through a more balanced distribution among these activities and their pertaining markets, including a reduced exposure to the automotive sector (less than one-third of Group revenue, compared to 44% in 2024), even though this sector remains strategic for LACROIX.

Performance remained uneven in Q1 2025

This decision regarding the North American subsidiary comes in the context of a market that remained mixed over the first three months of the fiscal year, still characterized by difficult circumstances for the Electronics activity and structurally favorable conditions for the Environment activity. Overall, LACROIX's consolidated revenue for the period came in at €151.1 million, compared with €180.9 million a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the Road Signs segment deconsolidated since April 30, 2024, the Group's revenue in Q1 2025 declined by 10.4%.