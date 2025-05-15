Everyone’S Watching The Fed—But A $150 Trillion U.S. Asset Could Be The Real Key To Lower Gas Prices, Says Ex CIA Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CIA Advisor Reveals What the White House May Be Planning Behind the Scenes-and Why Oil Companies Should Be Worried

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As media headlines obsess over interest rate cuts, Wall Street volatility, and OPEC negotiations, one critical story has flown under the radar.

According to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, the biggest driver of fuel prices in Trump's second term may have nothing to do with the Federal Reserve - and everything to do with what lies beneath U.S. federal land.

“Gas prices don't just follow markets,” Rickards says.“They follow power. And for the first time in decades, America's about to use its own.”

That power? A $150 trillion cache of untapped resources, including copper, lithium, silver, and rare earth elements.

THE LEGAL TRIGGER THAT CHANGED THE GAME

Rickards points to the 2024 Supreme Court decision that overturned the Chevron Doctrine - a move that reduced federal agency power and returned key decisions to courts and Congress.

“This one ruling shifted the terrain completely,” he explains.“What was once buried in red tape is now on the table.”

Trump has already signed a series of executive orders Rickards believes are designed to fast-track access to these resources - especially in areas that could help push down fuel prices quickly and strategically.

THE QUIET LEVER OF ENERGY CONTROL

The resource reserve Rickards refers to has been federally documented for decades but never fully incorporated into national policy. Now, as demand for domestic production rises and global instability grows, it may be the U.S. government's most underused economic tool.

“This is the story no one's telling,” Rickards says.“The value isn't just in the ground - it's in the decision to use it.”

WHY OIL COMPANIES SHOULD BE NERVOUS

Rickards says this isn't about pleasing corporations - it's about returning control to the American consumer.

“We've been told fuel prices are out of our hands,” he says.“But that's only true if we keep ignoring what we already own.”

A private video briefing detailing the full breakdown is now available to the public.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He is a recognized authority on economic warfare, systemic risk, and geopolitical strategy, and the author of six bestsellers including Currency Wars and The Death of Money.

