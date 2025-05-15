Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Westport Rehabilitation And Nursing Center Honors Moms


2025-05-15 12:00:56
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barbara and Heather Harvell

Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honors Moms with Special Tea Party Celebrating Love, Resilience, and Everyday Moments that Matter

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honors Moms with Special Tea Party Celebrating Love, Resilience, and Everyday Moments that Matter

Love was in the air at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Friday as moms, grandmoms, and mom figures were toasted and celebrated by family, friends, and loved ones.

Festive flowers and beautiful décor filled the care center, for a high tea and sweet treats as laughter and smiles were contagiously shared.

Among the many who enjoyed the special event included Heather Harvell. She says she visits her mother, Barbra Harvell, every day, since joining the family at Westport and was excited to share in the special tea party.

Heather says Mother's Day is especially profound to her, especially this year, as her mom is nearing the end of her treatments for cancer. She says she and her mom have always maintained an incredibly close bond and have always spent Mother's Day together.“One more my fondest memories, which I will always hold clos to my heart is when I welcomed my brother's child into the world,” she recalls. He was born on Mother's Day!

She says her mom's spiritual light and dedication to God are the biggest lesson she has learned.“To have trust in God and to know that He is in charge [is always something I keep close to my vest],” says Heather.

For Heather and Barbra, and so many families like them, Mother's Day is not just a holiday. It is a reminder to slow down, hold hands, and cherish the time left together. No doubt, those sentiments and emotions were heartfelt on Friday!

Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+1 6099231639
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN15052025003118003196ID1109554511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search