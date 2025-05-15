Richard M. Wirtz Honored As Nation's Top 1% By National Association Of Distinguished Counsel For 2025

San Diego, California – Richard M. Wirtz , the founding attorney of Wirtz Law APC, has been recognized as part of the Nation's Top 1% by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) for 2025. This accolade places him among an elite group of attorneys across the United States, selected through a stringent, multi-stage process designed to identify legal professionals who exemplify the highest standards of the legal field.

Established in 2014, the National Association of Distinguished Counsel is committed to recognizing attorneys who elevate the California Bar's standards and serve as benchmarks of excellence for their peers. The NADC's selection process is known for its rigor and objectivity, involving nominations, thorough vetting by a research team, and reviews by a panel of attorneys and a judicial board. Less than 1% of practicing attorneys nationwide receive this prestigious honor, underscoring the selectivity and distinction of this recognition.

Since 2014, Richard's law practice has concentrated on California Lemon Law cases , and he is regarded as one of California's most successful lemon law trial attorneys, trying more cases to a jury verdict in one year than most attorneys have attempted in their careers.

His recognition by the NADC in 2025 reinforces his influential standing in the legal profession and his dedication to upholding the principles of justice and integrity.

Wirtz Law is a top rated California lemon law firm. Wirtz Law has tried more cases to jury verdict in some years than most attorneys attempt in a career. Over the past several years, Wirtz Law has recovered over $60 million for California consumers and is one of the most trusted and respected lemon firms in the state.

