Shriners Children's St. Louis Surgeon Dr. J. Eric Gordon Receives Prestigious Humanitarian Award

Shriners Children's patient Camille hugging orthopedic surgeon Dr. J. Eric Gordon.

Shriners Children's St. Louis Orthopedic Surgeon J. Eric Gordon, MD, has received the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

- World Pediatrics Senior Program Director Kate CorbettST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shriners Children's St. Louis is proud to announce that Orthopedic Surgeon J. Eric Gordon, MD, has received the prestigious Humanitarian Award from the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA). He will be honored at the POSNA Annual Meeting on May 14-16, 2025.Dr. Gordon, who also serves as a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and treats patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital, is recognized for his work improving the lives of children throughout the Eastern Caribbean and beyond.The Humanitarian Award is given to one individual yearly who has made exceptional humanitarian efforts to improve the lives of children worldwide. Dr. Gordon travels to the Caribbean three to four times each year to perform life-changing procedures to help children walk, run, and live pain-free. Since starting this work in 2011, he has evaluated over 1,500 children and performed more than 170 surgeries in the Caribbean. Specializing in lower extremity conditions such as limb lengthening and reconstruction, hip repairs, and bow-leggedness, he also trains local medical professionals, providing countless hours of teaching both inside and outside the operating room.Jill Hahn, Clinical Care Coordinator and Nurse at Shriners Children's St. Louis, has been going to the Caribbean with Dr. Gordon for 15 years.“The patients and families adore him. On our first trip, there were probably 100 kids waiting for him and his specialized care,” Hahn said.“He is very well respected by the Caribbean medical community. They will travel from surrounding islands to observe and learn from him. He is instrumental in ensuring the patients have the right care after he leaves, thoroughly explaining his surgery techniques and necessary post-op care.”Dr. Gordon works with World Pediatrics, an organization that partners with health workers, organizations and governments to ensure that children across the world have access to safe, timely surgical care. Senior Program Director Kate Corbett said Dr. Gordon has changed the lives of hundreds of children in the Caribbean.“Dr. Gordon first said 'yes' to us 20 years ago, and he has never stopped,” said Corbett.“From treating our first patient with a rare orthopedic condition to leading surgical missions across the Caribbean, he has given his time, heart, and expertise without hesitation. His commitment extends far beyond the operating room - training local surgeons, expanding access to care through diagnostic clinics, and always putting children and families first. We are endlessly grateful for his compassion, leadership, and unwavering support of our kids and mission.”Dr. Gordon's reputation is far-reaching. As one of the few clinicians with his level of expertise, Dr. Gordon regularly receives inquiries from across the country seeking his advice and help with complex patient cases. Dr. Gordon himself was born with bilateral clubfoot and knows first-hand the importance of receiving specialized care.“Dr. Gordon believes kids everywhere should get the care they need, no matter where they live, which is very reflective of our mission at Shriners Children's as a whole,” Hahn said. She recalls one trip to the Caribbean where the hospital was faced with a shortage of crutches, and Dr. Gordon personally purchased them to ensure no child went without.“He always finds a way to give a patient the care they need, both in the Caribbean and at Shriners Children's in the U.S. He will go to bat for any child, bringing care and compassion to all his patients worldwide.”About Shriners Children'sShriners Children's improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.

