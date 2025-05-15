Monsoon Session Of West Bengal Assembly From June 9

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Assembly will start on June 9, during which a special resolution will be brought by the Treasury bench of the House thanking the Indian Armed Forces for the latter's heroic role in Operation Sindoor crushing several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Although the Speaker of the House, Biman Bandopadhyay, confirmed that a special resolution in the matter will be tabled during the Monsoon Session, he did not specify any date when that will be tabled. According to him, a decision on this count will be taken at the meeting of the business advisory committee of the state assembly.

He also did not specify anything about the date till when the Monsoon Session will continue. However, insiders from the state Assembly said that the duration of the Monsoon Session is likely to be for two weeks or a little more than that.

Political observers feel that the Monsoon Session of the house is likely to be quite stormy, mainly over the communal violence and riot-like situation in Murshidabad district of West Bengal last month, after protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

Several Hindu temples and religious establishments were vandalised, and several properties and shops owned by Hindu residents there were gutted by the protestors. So there is a high possibility for the house being stormed by the opposition BJP legislators demanding statements from the Chief Minister on the Murshidabad violence during the Monsoon Session.

Another issue, according to political observers, over which the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the house is likely to be stormy is the surfacing controversy over the newly inaugurated Lord Jagannath Temple at Digha in East Midnapore district of West Bengal which has reportedly been modeled after the iconic Shree Jagannath Dham Temple at Puri in Odisha.

On Monday, the body of the Trinamool Congress legislator from Tehatta in Nadia district, who died this morning due to a brain stroke, was brought to the Assembly premises, and the Trinamool Congress legislators paid their last homage to the deceased soul there. Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, also turned up at the assembly to garland the body of the deceased MLA.