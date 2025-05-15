Aluminium Dunkerque And EDF Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding For Electricity Supply

PARIS and LOON-PLAGE, France, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque (AD) and EDF have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining the principles of a 10-year electricity supply agreement. This contract forms part of EDF's commercial policy aimed at supporting industrial players over the long term.

Under the terms of the MoU:



AD and EDF commit to concluding an agreement aimed at supplying a substantial proportion of AD's electricity needs for a duration of 10 years, starting from January 1, 2026.

AD will make a significant upfront payment to EDF.

Balanced mechanisms for risk and benefit sharing will be provided in the contract. AD will be able to supplement its electricity supply with nuclear origin guarantees, thus benefiting from low-carbon electricity.

The final contract is expected to be signed by the end of July 2025.

The MoU was signed by Guillaume de Goÿs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aluminium Dunkerque, and Marc Benayoun, EDF's Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Customers & Energy Services, during the inauguration of Furnace 8 at the Loon-Plage site. This investment, supported by the France 2030 plan, marks a concrete step in AD's low-carbon strategy: it boosts production capacity, promotes circular economy through end-of-life aluminium recycling, and supports local employment. The agreement with EDF is fully aligned with this industrial and environmental dynamic, as part of AD's decarbonization plan, named LowCAL, by securing long-term low-carbon energy supply essential to achieving its ambitions.

Guillaume de Goÿs, President of Aluminium Dunkerque, stated:

"The end of the historic ARENH mechanism in late 2025 represents a turning point for electro-intensive industries, such as AD, which consumes nearly 1% of France's electricity. For the past 18 months, we have been working tirelessly with EDF to implement new long-term electricity contracts, fair to all parties, suited to our profile as a major energy consumer, and designed to shield us from the volatility of energy markets. These contracts support our operations in a fluctuating global aluminium market marked by intense international competition. We thank EDF for stepping up with this strategic agreement, which contributes to securing our activities and supporting our decarbonization objectives for 2050."

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, added:

"Signing this 10-year MoU will allow Aluminium Dunkerque to benefit from low-carbon, competitive electricity over the long term, strengthening its performance and providing greater visibility for its investments. By supporting the growth and competitiveness of industrial players, EDF reaffirms its commitment to France's industrial and energy sovereignty."

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

About Aluminium Dunkerque:

Aluminium Dunkerque is the last major primary aluminium plant established in France. It specializes in the production of slabs and ingots in a wide range of alloys, designed for high value-added applications in the automotive, defense, transport and packaging sectors, among others. Every year, 300,000 tonnes of aluminium are produced here, thanks to expertise that is widely recognized in both France and Europe. As one of the global leaders in low-carbon aluminium production, Aluminium Dunkerque has reduced its emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 17% since 2013 and emits four times less greenhouse gases than the global industry average. Building on these strengths, the company aims to play a major role in European low-carbon aluminium production, serving both its clients and its communities. It is accelerating its energy and environmental transition through an ambitious decarbonization project called LowCAl – for Low Carbon Aluminium. For more information:

