ALUMINIUM DUNKERQUE INAUGURATES A FURNACE DEDICATED TO RECYCLING

Aluminium Dunkerque reaches a new milestone in its low-carbon strategy with the inauguration of Furnace 8, its first unit entirely dedicated to aluminium recycling, adding 20,000 tonnes per year to its production capacity.

LOON-PLAGE, France, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque today inaugurates its first recycling furnace – Furnace 8 – marking a major step forward in its industrial decarbonization plan, known as LowCAL (Low Carbon Aluminium).

This ambitious project reflects the company's commitment to circular economy principles, industrial sovereignty, and the fight against climate change.

Located in Loon-Plage (Nord, France), Aluminium Dunkerque is the leading primary aluminium plant in France. The new furnace enables the recycling of up to 7,000 tonnes of end-of-life aluminium per year (mainly sourced from the automotive, construction and packaging sectors), and the production of an additional 20,000 tonnes of metal with an ultra-low environmental footprint.

A strategic asset for industry and national sovereignty

Furnace 8 is part of a broader approach to reindustrialization and the reduction of imports of high-carbon aluminium. "Each year, France still exports nearly 500,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap that could be processed domestically. By enabling on-site processing, Aluminium Dunkerque strengthens national sovereignty in critical metals while reducing greenhouse gas emissions," says Guillaume de Goÿs, CEO of Aluminium Dunkerque. This project will avoid the emission of 25,000 tonnes of CO2 and the consumption of 96 GWh of electricity annually. As a result, Aluminium Dunkerque will reduce its average CO2 emissions from ingot production by 10%.

Cutting-edge technical and environmental performance

With an output of 10 tonnes per hour, Furnace 8 is a state-of-the-art technical solution. It integrates best available technologies, notably oxy-fuel burners (natural gas and oxygen), which drastically reduce emissions from the melting process. The furnace is also equipped with an internal industrial water recycling system, eliminating any overuse of water resources.

A key driver of the automotive industry's transition

The aluminium alloys produced by Aluminium Dunkerque are widely used in the automotive sector, which is increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions throughout the supply chain. Thanks to this new furnace, the plant can now offer its customers an additional volume of recycled aluminium with an exceptionally low environmental impact, directly supporting the decarbonization of the industry.

A concrete commitment to a sustainable future

This inauguration is a testament to Aluminium Dunkerque's ambitious roadmap. Already certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the company continues to grow in full compliance with the highest environmental standards.

About Aluminium Dunkerque: Aluminium Dunkerque is the last major primary aluminium plant established in France. It specializes in the production of slabs and ingots in a wide range of alloys, designed for high value-added applications in the automotive, defense, transport and packaging sectors, among others. Every year, 300,000 tonnes of aluminium are produced here, thanks to expertise that is widely recognized in both France and Europe. As one of the global leaders in low-carbon aluminium production, Aluminium Dunkerque has reduced its emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 17% since 2013 and emits four times less greenhouse gases than the global industry average. Building on these strengths, the company aims to play a major role in European low-carbon aluminium production, serving both its clients and its communities. It is accelerating its energy and environmental transition through an ambitious decarbonization project called LowCAl – for Low Carbon Aluminium.

