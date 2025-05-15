Rznomics Enters Global Licensing Agreement With Eli Lilly For RNA-Editing Therapeutics
-
Co-development of precision RNA therapeutics for inherited hearing loss treatment
SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a strategic global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize novel RNA-editing therapies using Rznomics' proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform.
The collaboration focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-editing therapeutics for sensorineural hearing loss. Rznomics will conduct early-stage research according to the jointly approved research plans, while Lilly will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.
If Lilly exercises all available options under the agreement, the total deal value could reach more than $1.3 billion, as well as separate royalties on product sales. In line with the mutual understanding between the two companies, the upfront payment was not disclosed.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation," said Dr. Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics. "This partnership validates our trans-splicing ribozyme platform and opens the door to treating previously intractable diseases with precision RNA therapeutics. Together with Lilly, we aim to accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients around the world."
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Rznomics as it seeks to expand its presence in the global biotech arena. For Lilly, the deal aligns with its broader strategy to build a leading RNA therapeutics pipeline and address high unmet needs in hearing loss and other therapeutic areas.
About Rznomics
Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications.
For more information, please visit
Contact
Yonsoo Jeong
Business Development / Associate Manager
Email: [email protected]
Logo -
SOURCE Rznomics Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment