Rznomics Enters Global Licensing Agreement With Eli Lilly For RNA-Editing Therapeutics

Co-development of precision RNA therapeutics for inherited hearing loss treatment

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a strategic global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize novel RNA-editing therapies using Rznomics' proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform.

The collaboration focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-editing therapeutics for sensorineural hearing loss. Rznomics will conduct early-stage research according to the jointly approved research plans, while Lilly will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.

If Lilly exercises all available options under the agreement, the total deal value could reach more than $1.3 billion, as well as separate royalties on product sales. In line with the mutual understanding between the two companies, the upfront payment was not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation," said Dr. Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics. "This partnership validates our trans-splicing ribozyme platform and opens the door to treating previously intractable diseases with precision RNA therapeutics. Together with Lilly, we aim to accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients around the world."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Rznomics as it seeks to expand its presence in the global biotech arena. For Lilly, the deal aligns with its broader strategy to build a leading RNA therapeutics pipeline and address high unmet needs in hearing loss and other therapeutic areas.

About Rznomics

Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications.

