Bordeaux Wines Launches Second Year Of Dynamic Global Campaign, #Jointhebordeauxcrew

The Bordeaux vineyard is diverse: whether through its men and women, younger generations, historic families, and career-changers, its styles of wine (timeless, atypical, iconic) and colors (red, white, rosé), and its approach to sustainable viticulture (Organic, CSR, Biodynamic, etc).

Bordeaux wines' new tagline invites enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to explore its multi-dimensional vineyard, as it embraces its heritage whilst shaking up traditions. This communications campaign, run by the CIVB in conjunction with the trade and the AOPs, is already having an impact on the image and perception of Bordeaux wines in terms of their modernity and appeal, with record engagement across social networks in 2024.

Building on this momentum, the 2025 program will see a multi-channel strategy, multiplying informal opportunities to (re)connect with those who consume Bordeaux wines, those who sell them and those who promote them around the world.

Signature events that bring people together and leave a lasting impression

Launched in London in 2024, Bordeaux Experience events will be held in Tokyo and San Francisco in 2025. The concept: 2 or 3 days completely devoted to Bordeaux. A team of Bordeaux winegrowers and merchants will be on hand to give both trade and consumers a relaxed, authentic experience that promotes discovery through tastings and masterclasses. In France, Bordeaux Fête le Vin, Europe's biggest wine tourism event, will be returning to Bordeaux in June. Over 1,000 people from the wine sector take part every year, hosting more than 300,000 tastings over 4 days.

Consumer-facing promotions with initiatives including La Tournée des Vins de Bordeaux in France (March), sponsorship of the MasterChef in Belgium (March - April), Bordeaux Wine Month in London (September), Big Bottles in New York (September), Bordeaux Wine Fair in Tokyo (October), will all highlight the diversity of Bordeaux wines, in the presence of the people who make them, in both the on- and off-trade.

And in more unexpected places for increasingly informal occasions

Bordeaux wines will be offered in a number of new settings, highlighting new and unexpected times for consumption, proving to Gen X and millennial audiences that Bordeaux wines can also be enjoyed casually, away from the table. These include Antwerpen Proeft festival (May - Belgium), Rock en Seine (August - France), V and B Fest' (August - France), Love Supreme Festival (July - UK), The Big Feastival (August - UK). As well as wines of all colors by the glass, these pop-up Bordeaux Wine Bars will also offer a selection of wines on tap and in barrels.

And education will be central to every initiative with Bordeaux Wine School

At each event, the school, set up over 30 years ago, offers introductory workshops, expert masterclasses and fun activities to enhance the journey of discovery for consumers and professionals alike. The 250 tutors – from Bordeaux, Japan, America, Belgium and beyond – share their knowledge with more than 120,000 people every year.

Digital technology as an amplifier

Bordeaux wines, thanks to winemakers and merchants, continue to reveal their secrets with original content on social media platforms. Explaining, demonstrating, telling the story, and bringing the Bordeaux Lovers community together.

And always prioritizing local issues

Since 2020, the #Bordeauxlocal movement has been promoting local products alongside Bordeaux wines in the Gironde. A unifying force, it brings together restaurateurs, wine merchants, oyster farmers and many others. In 2024, #Bordeauxlocal received the support of three regions, covering 90 towns, through the signing of agreements to promote the movement. In 2025, further support will be rolled out.

In 2025, Bordeaux continues its strategy to reconquer markets, with people, teamwork and the grassroots at the heart of its approach.

Unmissable opportunities with Bordeaux wines in 2025 in the United States

After Bordeaux winemakers and negociants flew to San Francisco on May 13th to meet with the press, trade and consumers for an immersive Bordeaux Experience, more events are scheduled in the USA:



August: TexSom, Dallas - Texas (trade show for sommeliers) A Bordeaux masterclass and a dinner with Saint-Emilion producers. October: Bordeaux wines take New York! October marks the launch of the on- and off-premise trade promotion in the city, where winemakers and negociants will meet with consumers, conduct sales team trainings, and more.

Access the full press release here to learn more about the global Join the Bordeaux Crew program. To discover more about the #JointheBDXcrew campaign, watch the films online at bordeaux/us/join-the-Bordeaux-Crew and on YouTube . For more information about Bordeaux Wines, visit the website and follow Bordeaux Wines on Instagram at @bordeauxwines , X (Twitter) at @BordeauxWines and Facebook at @bordeauxwine .

About Bordeaux Wines -

. 4,637 winegrowers . 300 trading houses . 29 cooperative cellars and 3 unions . 50,000 direct and indirect jobs . 94,700 hectares of Appellation d'Origine Protégée AOP vineyard . More than 75% of the vineyard area certified by an environmental certification . 65 red, dry white, sweet white, rosé and sparkling AOPs . 518 million bottles produced on average over the past 5 years .

Founded in 1948, Bordeaux Wines represents the wine growers, wine merchants and brokers that make up the Bordeaux wine industry. Bordeaux Wines has three core roles: Marketing, Economic and Technical. Through its global marketing initiatives, it helps promote and educate wine consumers about the diversity, quality and accessibility of Bordeaux wines through advertising campaigns, digital communications, public and press relations and training. Through its global economic activities, it provides data and information, studies and analyses on the production, the markets and the sale of Bordeaux wine around the world. Through its technical focus, it works to advance knowledge and improve the industry's understanding of various technical issues relating to production and to anticipate new environmental and safety requirements to preserve and protect the quality of Bordeaux wines.

