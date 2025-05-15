Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 25 0820 - RIKV 25 1119
|Series
|RIKV 25 0820
|RIKV 25 1119
|ISIN
|IS0000037216
|IS0000037547
|Maturity Date
|08/20/2025
|11/19/2025
|Auction Date
|05/19/2025
|05/19/2025
|Settlement Date
|05/21/2025
|05/21/2025
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.
Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.
For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.
