Beacon Behavioral Partners Accelerates Mission To Expand Mental Health Access Nationwide With Addition Of Five New Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network Continues Closing Critical Gaps in Behavioral Healthcare and Building the Infrastructure to Support Providers

BATON ROUGE, La., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP) , one of the nation's fastest-growing behavioral health support organizations, is deepening its presence in the Northeast and South with a wave of new partnerships across New Jersey, Virginia, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Texas. This surge in growth builds on Beacon's established regional footprint, further solidifying its position as a national leader in provider support and integrated behavioral healthcare. With more than 250 providers and 45 locations, and over 250,000 patients served, the network continues to expand its reach while maintaining a strong focus on provider autonomy and clinical excellence.

The newest members of the Beacon network include:



Synapse Integrative Behavioral Health (New Jersey)

Shore Clinical TMS & Wellness Center (New Jersey)

NeuroPsych Wellness Center, P.C. (Virginia)

Cognizant Behavioral Health Service (Pennsylvania) The Maples (Texas and Louisiana)



“These practices are leaders in their respective communities, and their decision to partner with Beacon speaks to the value and trust we've built as a support system for behavioral health providers,” said Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners .“We're proud to welcome them into our growing family and to help them scale their impact through stronger infrastructure and operational support.”

This latest growth phase follows Beacon's February opening of its Plano-based Provider Support Center , a centralized hub built to serve the logistical, technological, and administrative needs of its nationwide network. The Plano center is projected to grow its workforce by 60% by the end of 2025 and has already become a critical resource for streamlining operations and enhancing provider experience.

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com , or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a growing network of physician-driven psychiatric practices with over 25 years of management experience within the behavioral health industry. Committed to reducing the barriers and burdens that come with owning a private practice, Beacon fully manages administrative responsibilities while allowing practices to maintain clinical autonomy. This approach allows physicians to focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilbee, SASSO

...

541.404.1672 (cell)



