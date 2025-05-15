SIGNATURE BY GUILLEMOT BROTHERS LIMITED OF A NEW EXTENSION TO AN AGREEMENT FOR UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES PURCHASE
London, May 15, 2025 – Guillemot Brothers Limited announces that Guillemot Brothers Limited and a bank have implemented today an extension to an agreement originally dated September 1, 2017 and initially relating to the acquisition by Guillemot Brothers Limited of 2,000,016 Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares.
The above-mentioned agreement (as amended) contemplates in particular the financing by such bank of the acquisition of the initial shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA by Guillemot Brothers Limited, and the entry into related extended hedging agreements, for a period now extended until on or around March 19, 2026. Within this framework, Guillemot Brothers Limited has agreed to a call option whereby Guillemot Brothers Limited has agreed to sell to the bank the Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares subject to such financing and the bank has agreed to a put option whereby the bank has agreed to purchase the shares from Guillemot Brothers Limited. These call and put options are exercisable under certain conditions as provided in such agreement, at the maturity date of the previously mentioned financing, and will be settled either in cash or in shares, at the election of Guillemot Brothers Limited.
The underlying shares under these agreements are pledged to the benefit of the bank which may dispose of them subject to restituting them to Guillemot Brothers Limited under certain conditions provided in the related share pledge agreement.
