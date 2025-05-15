Dubai's Primary FZCO Launches To Transform MENA's Digital Asset Infrastructure.

Tokenise any asset class.

- Kristijan Glibo - CEO of PrimaryDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move for the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) financial future, Primary FZCO has officially launched in Dubai, introducing the region's first platform dedicated to smart asset management and tokenized financial infrastructure.The venture-born from a joint collaboration between European investment firm Seed & Foster and blockchain innovation leader Beyondi-aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the fast-evolving digital asset ecosystem.Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets :MENA markets are increasingly focused on blockchain and tokenization. Yet until now, the region lacked a unified, compliant, and scalable platform capable of supporting this transformation.PRIMARY is stepping into that space with a comprehensive solution designed for asset owners, financial institutions, and governments. The platform combines blockchain-based infrastructure with operational oversight, regulatory clarity, and seamless cross-border access.“Dubai is positioning itself as a global leader in digital asset regulation and infrastructure,” said the founders.“PRIMARY is here to provide the foundational layer for the next phase of digital asset markets across the MENA region.”S.A.F.T.E. and the Future of Asset Tokenization:At the core of the platform lies Beyondi's ISO 55000-compliant asset classification engine, developed under the S.A.F.T.E. (Smart Asset & Finance Technology Ecosystem) framework.S.A.F.T.E. serves as a unified industry model for the minting, distribution, and management of tokenized assets-offering a level of regulatory readiness and technical sophistication unmatched in the current market.Unlike legacy financial systems that silo asset classes into rigid categories, PRIMARY's classification engine allows enterprises to structure and tokenize assets with flexibility, precision, and compliance at scale.Recognition and Traction:PRIMARY's impact is already being recognized. The platform earned the Best Blockchain Solution award at the 2nd Islamic Blockchain FinTech Forum on April 15, a nod to its innovation and industry relevance.With backing from Seed & Foster-whose portfolio includes more than 50 tech ventures-PRIMARY brings strategic capital, regulatory insight, and institutional partnerships into a market primed for disruption. The company plans to onboard its first institutional clients this year and expand regulatory collaborations throughout the region.A Strategic Leap into the Future:As Dubai cements its role as a global hub for digital asset regulation, PRIMARY's launch is a timely and strategic move to shape the future of finance across the MENA region. Its blend of blockchain architecture, AI-driven intelligence, and regulatory alignment positions it as a key player in enabling secure and compliant digital asset transformation.For more information, visit primary.

