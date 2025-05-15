Statement From Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
The Gilroy Garlic Festival has long been a beloved event for the Gilroy community. Since it was founded in 1979, the Festival has promoted the local community and supported countless schools, service groups, and non-profit organizations through fundraising and volunteerism.
“Gilroy Gardens is pleased to be able to assist the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association and support their efforts to bring back this iconic food festival,” states Dan Harney, Gilroy Gardens Chairman of the Board.“The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association and Gilroy Gardens share similar goals of working collaboratively with local businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations to strengthen and showcase the Gilroy community.”
The Gilroy Garlic Festival will take place July 25, 26 and 27, 2025 at South County Grove, a separately gated special event space at Gilroy Gardens that features a large, shaded patio and ample lawn space ideal for hosting special events. The 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will be a separately ticketed event, independently managed by the Festival team, with attendees entering directly through the South County Grove entrance. Guests visiting Gilroy Gardens will not have access to the Festival, and Festival attendees will not have access to Gilroy Gardens, without purchasing separate tickets.
For more information about the 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival, including event details, sponsorship opportunities and ticketing, please visit GilroyGarlicFestival . For more information about Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, visit GilroyGardens .
