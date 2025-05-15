State Of Nayarit Paves The Way For Tourism Expansion With New Flight From Los Angeles

Riviera Nayarit International Airport will welcome a new route beginning July 16

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mexican state of Nayarit has confirmed its first international flight to its recently expanded international airport Tepic-Riviera Nayarit (TPQ), with a new route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning July 16.History began taking place on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, when it was announced that a inaugural test flight had successfully landed at the newly expanded Tepic International Airport.“This significant milestone heralds a new era of connectivity and opportunity for the region, promising to unlock the untapped potential of the northern coast and the majestic mountains of the Sierra Madres” said at that moment, Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit.Los Angeles, and its surrounding areas are of great importance to Nayarit's tourism campaign as it has long been seen as a natural destination for Angelinos. Nayarit, which is also known as the Destination of the Major Leagues, made history last year when Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero of the state of Nayarit announced that it had become the first travel destination of the Los Angeles Lakers.Volaris will fly from LAX to TPQ on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays starting July 16th, departing LAX at 11:37 AM; arriving at 2:27 PM. Wile departing TPQ at 6:50 PM and arriving at LAX at 9:48 PM/. The airport will feature the latest in immigrations services allowing the entrance to the country to be digital, without lines.Riviera Nayarit, one of Mexico's top destinations, continues to see growing international demand, and the route is expected to facilitate increased visitor arrivals. Additionally, the flights will cater to a significant number of Nayarit natives residing in California who frequently travel between the two regions.The expansion of Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) represents a crucial step forward in the development of the state of Nayarit's tourism infrastructure, it is projected to be a four million-passenger airport, with the capacity for up to 20 million passengers per year. With enhanced capabilities to accommodate international flights, the airport is poised to become a key gateway for travelers seeking to explore the diversity of this rich destination.TPQ has been the primary airport for the interior of the state of Nayarit. The international capabilities of the Tepic airport, signals opportunities to expand tourism throughout the state, from Sayulita up through San Blas and deep into the culture, nature, and Pueblos Magicos of the Sierra Madre mountains.Final adjustments are being made on a highway to connect Tepic to Compostela, shortening the travel time to half an hour. From here, visitors will be able to much more easily access Sayulita, San Pancho, Lo de Marcos, Rincon de Guayabitos, and San Blas. This opens up easy access to spectacular hotels and resorts, from the Conrad Punta Mita to the One&Only Mandarina, Costa Canuva, and beyond. With the new infrastructure, visitors will be able to travel from the Tepic airport to Punta Mita in an hour and 10 minutes.From the pristine shores of Sayulita, Punta Mita, or San Blas, where golden sand meets crystal-clear water, Nayarit's coastline offers a treasure trove of beach experiences. Beyond the beaches, Nayarit's interior is a gorgeous tapestry of jungle, waterfalls, rivers, and wildlife. Hike through the verdant landscapes of the Sierra de Vallejo, or venture into the mystical Huichol territory, where ancient traditions still thrive.Whether travelers are seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion, Nayarit delivers on all levels. And now with an airport that will welcome international flights, it is easier than ever to let Nayarit's magic inspire the next adventure.

Gustavo A Rivas

ENroute Communications

+1 917-438-7096

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.