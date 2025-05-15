Angela Costello Elevates The Conversation On Leadership And Equity

Angela Costello and Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia

Angela Costello and Lt Governor Winsome Earle-Sears of Virginia

A new initiative redefining leadership, purpose, and power in the modern corporate landscape.

- Chris Hughes

HAMPTON ROADS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angela Costello , a former Vice President at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), is charting a bold new course - launching a communications and lifestyle venture that merges decades of leadership with a fresh personal mission.

In the world of corporate communications and business development, few can match the pedigree of Angela Costello. With over three decades of success - from leading high-impact marketing efforts to producing award-winning global content - Angela's career has spanned continents, industries, and innovations. Now, she's shifting her focus toward a dynamic new chapter, one that allows greater freedom to explore purpose-driven work in both corporate and nonprofit sectors.

The upcoming phase is anchored by a strategic new initiative: Stratos: Shards from the Glass Ceiling - a representation of visionary leadership, elevated perspective, and breakthrough thinking. This initiative is designed to integrate thought leadership with purposeful advocacy, addressing critical yet often overlooked issues within the corporate landscape. Stratos merges thought leadership with powerful advocacy, illuminating the often-unspoken challenges within the corporate world. It serves as a platform for creativity, equity, and transformative change - all underscored by Angela's distinctive fusion of strategic insight and deeply rooted purpose.

“It takes both personality and moral courage to stand up for what's right - especially in today's corporate climate,” says Chris Hughes, VP of Communications at London's Maximum Velocity Partners.“If the next generation of business champions needs a voice of vision and values, Angela Costello is stepping up to the mic.”

Angela's latest endeavor will also address the critical and evolving dialogue around integrity, leadership, and the imperative for competence and excellence at every level of the organization.“What if we prioritized empowering organizational and personal excellence?” she often challenges. Backed by a proven track record and a resolute voice, Angela is not merely posing the question - she is actively shaping a movement committed to redefining leadership standards, personal expectations and driving accountability across the board.

About Angela Costello

Angela Costello is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in communications, marketing, creative strategy, media, and professional event production. She has led key initiatives for clients worldwide and held top leadership roles in both the private and public sectors. Her work has been honored nationally and internationally more than 75 times. More information can be found here at

Steve Morgan

Maximum Velocity

+44 7932 063828

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.