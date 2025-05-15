Tanishq Opens Seventh U.S. Store In Santa Clara, Showcasing Indian Craftsmanship In The Heart Of Silicon Valley

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The celebration featured a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, ribbon cutting, and a soulful musical performance, giving guests a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and modern elegance that define the brand. Santa Clara Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor attended the event, joined by community leaders and jewelry lovers from across the region-reflecting Tanishq's growing connection with South Asian and global audiences alike.

Santa Clara-known for its innovation, diversity, and vibrant South Asian community-was a natural choice for Tanishq's newest U.S. location. With increasing demand for quality craftsmanship and design-forward fine jewelry, the Bay Area has warmly welcomed Tanishq's blend of tradition and modernity.

Inside the new showroom, visitors can explore thousands of intricately designed gold and diamond pieces, including standout collections like Rhythms of Rain, Tales of Mystique, and Enchanted Trails. The store serves as a destination for weddings, festivals, and everyday elegance, offering jewelry that honors heritage while celebrating personal milestones.

"Opening our flagship store in Santa Clara marks an exciting chapter in our U.S. journey," said Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head – North America, Titan Company Limited. "The Bay Area houses a dynamic South Asian community that values culture, innovation, and design-core to everything we do. We're proud to bring our heritage of craftsmanship to California and look forward to becoming part of the local story-offering jewelry that bridges tradition with modern elegance."

With its newest store, Tanishq continues to bring Indian fine jewelry to new audiences across the U.S., offering a luxurious, culturally rich shopping experience for all.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most beloved jewelry brand from the TATA Group, has been redefining luxury jewelry for over two decades by seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary style. With more than 400 retail stores across India, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East, Tanishq has become a global symbol of elegance and craftsmanship. In the U.S., Tanishq continues its rapid expansion, now with seven stores open in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and more recently, Seattle, Atlanta & Santa Clara. For more information visit Tanishq .

