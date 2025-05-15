Waterloo Turf Poised To Open Three Territories In Nashville

Premier Synthetic Turf Franchise Enters Tennessee with First Location Opening in July

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Turf , the premier turf and synthetic grass franchise, is proud to announce the opening of its first territory in Tennessee. This new territory marks an exciting milestone in Waterloo Turf's growth, bringing its complete artificial turf services to the Nashville community and further transforming outdoor spaces to enhance the lifestyles of clients. The local owners will be opening three territories and are set to open this July in South Nashville.

With an established footprint throughout its home market of Texas, the brand is thrilled to be entering Tennessee for the first time. At the helm of this new venture are local residents Ken Trager and Allen Silvia:

Ken Trager has over a decade of experience in the franchise business world, known for his unwavering commitment to customer service. His expertise lies in building strong client relationships and driving operational success within franchise systems.

Allen Silvia is a seasoned project management expert with years of landscaping expertise and a lifelong dedication to craftsmanship. His meticulous approach ensures high-quality outcomes, making him a trusted leader in delivering complex projects with precision and excellence.

"We joined Waterloo Turf because we are passionate about high-end landscaping and transforming outdoor spaces into stunning, functional works of art," said Ken Trager Owner of Waterloo Turf South Nashville. "We thrive on building lasting relationships with clients, putting smiles on their faces with every completed project. Our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and unparalleled customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Waterloo Turf's mission to deliver excellence in every detail."

Tennessee presents an exciting opportunity for Waterloo Turf thanks to its rapid growth, strong housing market, and increasing demand for low-maintenance outdoor spaces. With its warm climate and vibrant suburban communities, Nashville is an ideal match for high-quality turf solutions. Homeowners in the region are seeking smart, sustainable ways to enjoy their yards year-round without the hassle of traditional lawn care. The brand's commitment to exceptional service, delivered through local franchise partners, makes Waterloo Turf a strong fit for this thriving market.

With two open territories still available in Tennessee, the brand offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead, a model that is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to jump into a booming industry with the backing of a national franchise brand quickly.

Waterloo Turf is seeking franchisees with a "team captain" mindset, offering a 10% discount to owners who are ex-NCAA athletes and ex-military. For more information, please visit

About Waterloo Turf

Founded in 2021 and franchised since December 2024, Waterloo Turf offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead. Waterloo Turf offers services for both residential and commercial-based projects, delivering high-quality turf solutions for a wide range of properties including luxury homes, commercially owned areas, dog parks, daycares, schools and more. Waterloo Turf promotes the ideal lifestyle of "Getting your Saturdays Back," allowing families and friends to focus on spending quality time together in their outdoor space.

SOURCE Waterloo Turf

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED